Airline accidentally sells flights for only $2, says it will honour tickets

It is not known how many low fares were snapped up.

China Southern Airlines is blaming a glitch in its booking system for the sudden appearance of extremely low prices for flights, with some advertised as low as 10 yuan, which is just over NZ$2.

For two hours on Wednesday evening, the ultra-low prices were available on its app and on third-party sites for flights to and from Chengdu, but instead of cancelling the tickets and forcing those who purchased them to pay the full price, the airline said it would honour them.

Screenshots of the accidental fares appeared on social media site Weibo, with routes such as Chengdu to Shanghai, which can cost up to 2000 yuan (NZ$463) one-way, selling for just 10 yuan, reports The Times of India.

In a statement, the airline said: “All flight tickets that have been paid and issued during the system glitch will be valid and travellers can use them normally.”

It is not known how many low fares were snapped up, reports China Daily.

Brook Sabin Find out how to save money when making overseas purchases when travelling. (Video first published March 2023.)

Sadly for those China Southern Airlines customers with flights to and from New Zealand, it doesn’t look like any routes here were affected by the glitch.

The airline, which currently flies Auckland to Guangzhou, returns to Christchurch on Friday. The service from the South Island to Guangzhou started in 2015 but was paused due to the pandemic in 2020. The airline’s Dreamliner will operate the route three times a week.

Airlines accidentally selling low fares isn't new, but not everyone honours the tickets.

In 2018, British Airways advertised flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai on third-party agents for as little as £1 (NZ$2) plus taxes. The 2000 tickets that were snapped up were cancelled due to the "error".

Also in 2018, travellers who booked flights with Air New Zealand were told their bookings wouldn't be honoured – because the airline sold the fares too cheaply.

Fares for travel from cities in the United States to New Zealand were mistakenly made available through third-party websites and travel agents for about 10% of their intended value.

In 2015, American Airlines accidentally sold round-trip business class fares from several US cities to Beijing and Shanghai at $0 and $20.

In 2014, Singapore Airways mistakenly sold flights to destinations in Europe for as much as half their actual price. The cost of business-class tickets that should have sold for up to $6476 was loaded into the global distribution system, or GDS as it is known in the travel trade, for as little as $3777.