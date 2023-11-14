Airline review: No entertainment, no alcohol in this business class

The country is opening to visitors once again from July 1. (First published in June 2022)

The flight

Air Vanuatu flight NF21, Boeing 737-800 business class; Brisbane to Port Vila; departs 10am; flight time 2 hours, 50 minutes. Push back is five minutes early and thanks to a tailwind, the flight arrives 30 minutes early.

Frequency

Air Vanuatu offers three non-stop weekly flights from Brisbane to Port Vila on Tuesdays (departing 10am), Fridays (7.45pm) and Sundays (7.25pm).

The loyalty scheme

Qantas Frequent Flyers can earn Qantas Frequent Flyer Points on selected fare types booked with an Air Vanuatu flight number by quoting their membership number at the time of booking. Guests can book reward flights on Air Vanuatu by reserving directly with Qantas. Business class passengers have access to the Air New Zealand lounge which, with its fresh look, great service and fabulous food, is arguably one of the best at Brisbane International Airport.

123rf Despite being such a short flight, it’s a pleasant journey and, with a main meal and a nap, you are in Vanuatu in no time.

Carbon emissions

For a business class passenger, the calculation is 0.556 tonnes; Air Vanuatu does not currently offer a carbon offset programme.

Checking in

Check-in is prompt, polite and professional. There are two business class counters open and I am checked in within five minutes of airport arrival and handed a priority pass for security.

The seat

The eight business class seats are configured in a 2-2 layout and each has a pillow, blanket and footrest. The business class seat pitch is 38 inches (96.5cm) and width 21 inches (53cm). I’m seated in 2F at the rear of business class and appreciate having a wall behind my seat, rather than a curtain like some other airlines, which leads to a greater sense of privacy but makes it a little difficult to access the aisle when the passenger in front is fully reclined.

SUPPLIED Blue for business in Air Vanuatu’s 737-800 – no wi-fi for onboard entertainment.

Baggage

Checked luggage of 40 kilograms is allowed for business class passengers, plus one cabin bag of up to 10 kilograms.

Entertainment

There is no inflight entertainment or wi-fi but Air Vanuatu’s Island Spirit inflight magazine is a helpful resource on what’s happening in the country.

Service

Curiously there is no priority boarding for business class passengers. I am offered a glass of water before take-off, but it doesn’t eventuate until 15 minutes later. The cold towel, which is lemongrass scented, is a lovely gesture before meals are served. Staff are friendly and competent.

Food

I ask for a glass of wine but am informed there is no alcohol on board “since Covid”. No further explanation is given but there is plentiful sparkling water, juice and soft drinks served on this short flight. Lunch is served promptly one hour after take-off and consists of a tasty smoked salmon salad for entree, and a choice of chicken or beef for main. I ask for details on the chicken and beef (is it a curry?) but no more information is available. I choose the beef with sweet potato and while excellent, it is served lukewarm. The cheesecake with chocolate shavings and raspberry coulis for dessert is delicious. Tea and coffee are served after the meal.

One more thing

While this flight was smooth, the airline has had some major disruptions this year due to mechanical issues with its 737-800. In September, a large number of passengers were left stranded after a mechanical fault grounded the plane leading to an entire week’s flights being cancelled. The airline is looking to expand its fleet in order to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

Price

From A$702* one way, business class.

The verdict

Despite being such a short flight, it’s a pleasant journey and, with a main meal and a nap, you are in Vanuatu in no time.

Our rating out of five

★★★★

The writer flew as a guest of Air Vanuatu.

*Fares are based on those available for travel three months from the time of publication and subject to change.

- traveller.com.au