Why does this Air New Zealand plane look different?

If you have been to Auckland Airport lately, you may have noticed an Air New Zealand plane that looks same, same but different.

Instead of the traditional livery of a black tail, fern and a white koru, it’s all white with a black koru and sans fern. So is this a new look for the national carrier? Will the tins of black paint used on aircraft be left to gather dust?

Actually, no. This different livery is being used on a near-15-year-old leased 777-367ER.

The plane, which has the registration ZK-OKU, was once part of Cathay Pacific’s fleet but when the pandemic hit, it found itself put into deep storage in Alice Springs, Australia. It would never fly for the Hong Kong carrier again. After moving around several airfields, it was returned to US-based Air Lease Corporation which has now leased it on to Air New Zealand for three years.

Air NZ Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said the addition of the 777 will boost capacity by more than 210,000 seats per year.

”The aircraft will be operated by Air New Zealand pilots and crew and will include everything customers know and love – just with a slightly different interior colour scheme,” said Geraghty.

“Customers travelling on the aircraft will be greeted by friendly Air New Zealand crew and experience the same inflight offerings, including food, beverage, and entertainment available on a typical Air New Zealand service.”

One of the bonuses of the new aircraft is that it features First Class seats, although the airline is branding them Business Premier Preferred seats. There are six on the 294-seat plane; the rest are made up of 53 Business Premier, 34 Premium Economy and 201 Economy seats. On the downside is a lack of wi-fi.

The team at Airbus in Blenheim gives Air New Zealand planes a new look.

The first flights of the leased 777 take place on Friday morning with a trip from Auckland to Melbourne and back. It will also be used regularly on the Auckland-Houston route.

The deal for the plane is known as a “dry lease” whereby the aircraft will look and feel similar to a regular Air NZ plane, with the usual Air NZ crew and catering, as well as inflight entertainment offerings from the national carrier. It differs from the “wet lease” it had recently for the Auckland-Perth route which used crew and aircraft from the Spanish leisure carrier Wamos Air. That arrangement has now ended.

While the all-white livery makes the aircraft stand out, don’t expect it to remain the same for long.

“It is our ambition to add our usual full livery to the aircraft during the lease period,” added Geraghty.

The jet couldn’t come at a better time for the national carrier as it grapples with the fallout from engine issues.

air new zealand Business Premier Preferred on the Air New Zealand leased 777.

The airline recently warned of two years of disruptions as it checked for possible microscopic cracks in Pratt & Whitney engines. The affected aircraft are 17 A320 and 321 NEOjets serving Australia, the Pacific Islands and domestic routes.

Back in July, RTX Corp – the parent company of the engine maker – said it needed to recall 1200 of more than 3000 engines built for twin-engined Airbus A320neo aircraft between 2015 and 2021.

As a result, two international Air NZ routes will be paused from April 2024 – Hobart and Seoul.

CEO Greg Foran said that leasing additional aircraft “is an option we are looking at closely”.

”It’s not the news we hoped for given our announcement earlier this year that we had purchased new aircraft to add capacity and assist in meeting ongoing strong demand,” said Foran recently.

”Although those new aircraft are still due to arrive – two new ATRs in late 2024/early 2025, two new A321NEOs in early 2025 together with two domestic A321s and eight B787s being delivered between 2024 and 2027 – these network and schedule changes have been required to manage an issue that no one expected just a few months ago.”