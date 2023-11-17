Watch: Dreamliner touches down for first time ever in Antarctica

One of the biggest ever charter flights to Antarctica has touched down on the frozen continent.

The Norse Atlantic Airways Dreamliner 787 arrived at Troll Airfield in Queen Maud Land carrying scientists and research equipment from the Norwegian Polar Institute.

The flight had originated in the Norwegian capital of Oslo and stopped off in Cape Town, South Africa before making the three-hour trip to Antarctica.

On board were 45 scientists and 12 tons of research equipment for the Norwegian Polar Institute’s nearby research station.

The runway at Troll is a “blue ice runway” and is 3000 metres long and 60 metres wide.

Norwegian Polar Institute The Norwegian Polar Institute contracted the Dreamliner 787.

Norse Atlantic Airways is a low-cost, long-haul airline which normally flies to destinations in Europe, the US and more recently to Thailand.

CEO Bjørn Tore Larsen said he was proud of the achievement: "It is a great honour and excitement on behalf of the entire team Norse that we have achieved together a momentous moment of landing the first 787 Dreamliner.

“In the spirit of exploration, we are proud to have a hand in this important and unique mission. It is a true testament to our highly trained and skilled pilots and crew, and our state-of-the-art Boeing aircraft."

The plane wasn’t long on the ground and four hours later it departed back for South Africa.

It is not the first visit of a large charter flight in Antarctica.

Norse Atlantic Airways The Norse Atlantic Airways Dreamliner 787 arrived at Troll Airfield in Queen Maud Land.

Two years ago, an Airbus A340 operated by HiFly landed at Wolf's Fang Runway. It was hired by the company behind Wolf's Fang, a luxury adventure camp in Antarctica.

Also in 2021, an Icelandair Boeing 767 found itself a long way from home after making an ultra-long distance pickup. The journey to transport 30 Norwegian scientists from Dronning Maud Land, Antarctica back to Oslo involved six pilots, 13 crew and one flight engineer.

In 2015, Icelandair became the first commercial airline to land a plane on a blue ice runway in Antarctica.