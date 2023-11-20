Lost in translation: Airline serves 'dog food' in business class

There are tasty sounding food offerings available in business class on China Eastern Airlines. There’s grilled steak, a seafood stew, and stir-fried chicken, but it is one of the starters that has raised some eyebrows: “Imported dog food with okra.”

An image of the menu was posted on Facebook by Conrad Wu asking: “What exactly is it?” That is a question a lot of commentators had too.

One speculated it could be a hot dog, while others pointed out the very likely Google Translate fail. Some of the other items also look like they got lost in translation too, such as the “mushroom juice”, “vanilla shrimp” and “lemon fan”.

The image was also shared on Reddit with one commentator joking that “economy class passengers only get domestic dog food”.

It is unclear what the actual food item is. Stuff Travel is seeking more information to clarify what the menu is referring to.

China Eastern Airlines was in the headlines earlier this month after it entered the busy trans-Tasman market.

It started flights linking Auckland with Sydney and the Chinese city of Hangzhou earlier this month.

There are four services a week; two are direct from Hangzhou to Auckland with a return via Sydney, while the other two flights visit Sydney first before travelling to Auckland and then back to Hangzhou.

China Eastern Airlines also flies daily between Shanghai and Auckland.