Passenger gives birth just as plane is about to take off

A flight from Istanbul nearly took off with an extra passenger recently after a flyer suddenly went into labour just as the plane was about to leave.

The drama happened as the Pegasus Airlines service from Istanbul to Marseille in France was ready for departure. Also ready for departure was an impatient baby.

The New York Post reported that the mother began to have labour pains as the plane was on the tarmac.

Video footage from on board shows a medical crew walking towards the back of the jet. Moments later, passengers applaud and cheer as the baby, now wrapped in blue cloth, is carried down the aisle by a paramedic.

The newborn and mother were then taken to a nearby hospital.

While this particular arrival didn’t occur mid-flight, babies being born on planes are rare but do happen.

Last year, a passenger who didn’t know she was pregnant went to the toilet with stomach pains on a KLM flight. Much to her surprise, “after two contractions, she suddenly had a baby in her hands”, said the Spaarne Gasthuis Haarlem Zuid hospital in a statement reported by news outlet NL Times.

Also in 2022, cabin crew in China had to help deliver a baby boy mid-flight, while a mother from Ghana to the US gave birth midway through the 11-hour flight.

Three years ago a flight in Asia landed with an accidental extra passenger. The sudden arrival took place on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok, Thailand.

In 2019, a pregnant woman gave birth to 'Baby Sky' on a US plane.

A few years earlier, a baby was born on a Southwest flight, while being born on board a flight from Saudi Arabia to India got one baby free travel on the airline for life.

In 2017, a pregnant woman who unexpectedly gave birth on a flight named her new baby after the airline, Jetstar.