This terminal is 'a complete reinvention of the airport as we know it'

The plans for the terminal at Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia have been unveiled.

Designs for a new airport terminal in southern Saudi Arabia have been unveiled, and the plans are certainly different to the cavernous buildings most travellers are used to.

Foster + Partners, a global architecture firm founded by Norman Foster in 1967, has been named the winner of an international competition for the new terminal for Abha Airport.

Instead of a vast hangar complex, inspiration has been taken from a nearby village and features what it calls “interconnected human-scale clusters” alongside courtyards and walkways.

The modular buildings “are tapered and vary in height to reflect the distinctive architectural character of the region and create different types of functional space”.

Foster Partners Abha Airport is in the Aseer Province.

The design also takes into account the local climate, by optimising natural ventilation from the prevailing winds, while the stonewalls and diffused daylight will help keep temperatures down.

Stefan Behling, Head of Studio at Foster + Partners, called it a “complete reinvention of the airport as we know it”.

“Learning from the local vernacular, our terminal guides passengers through a series of inviting human-scale spaces and connects them with green courtyards, which are open to the elements,” said Behling.

“It is both a celebration of – and an introduction to – the beauty of the Aseer Region.”

A time frame for the building of the new terminal hasn’t yet been announced, but it is yet another big-ticket construction by the controversial oil-rich country.

Earlier this year, the kingdom announced a new airline in Riyadh Air, and splashed out on 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jetliners. It's part of trillions of dollars worth of spending to entice tourism and diversify the economy, including plans for one of the world’s largest airports in Riyadh. With six parallel runways, it would aim to accommodate up to 120 million travellers by 2030, and up to 185 million by 2050, as well as 3.5 million tonnes of cargo.

But the country is still facing accusations of human rights violations, especially following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It also faces claims of mistreatment of women, activists, migrants and the LGBTQI+ population.

Foster Partners The design takes its inspiration from a nearby village.

But despite the negative headlines, the Saudi government has forged ahead to try and change public perceptions and has been targeting sports events, leading to calls that it is “sportswashing’ its image.

Boxing, football and golf have all become the focus of billions of dollars of investment, and it was named the sole bidder for 2034 men’s FIFA World Cup. It is currently hosting an America’s Cup preliminary regatta in Jeddah.

FIFA backed down on plans to add a Saudi sponsor for the Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia earlier this year due to a backlash.

According to a Guardian study in 2023, Saudi Arabia’s financial commitment to sport since early 2021 (reportedly more than NZ$10 billion) has more than quadrupled the amount spent in the previous six years.

SafeTravel warns Kiwi travellers planning to visit that “Saudi Arabia is a Muslim country in which Islamic law is strictly enforced. New Zealanders are advised to respect religious and social traditions in Saudi Arabia to avoid offending local sensitivities”.

”Modesty and discretion should be exercised in both dress and behaviour.”

It also warns to avoid non-essential travel to 100km of the border with Yemen due to the potential for cross-border missile and drone attacks. That area includes the Abha Airport.