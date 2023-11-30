Two cities named the world's most expensive. New Zealand urban centres drop

Zurich (left) joins Singapore at the top of the rankings for world's most expensive city.

Two cities have been jointly named the world’s most expensive places to live, while the two New Zealand urban centres measured have continued their drop down the rankings.

The Worldwide Cost of Living 2023 rankings from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) measures the prices of over 200 goods and services in 172 cities worldwide.

Singapore held onto its top placing for the ninth time in 11 years, but was joined by Zurich at the summit. The Swiss city has shot up from sixth place thanks to the strength of the Swiss franc, as well as high prices for groceries, household goods and recreation. Last year's joint leader, New York, slipped down to third alongside another Swiss destination, Geneva. Hong Kong rounds out the top five.

Here in New Zealand, both Auckland and Wellington have dropped from their joint 37th placing in the last survey to joint 47th. The cheapest city is the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Kyiv returns to the rankings having been excluded last year due to the war with Russia. The Ukrainian capital is ranked 132nd. The survey was taken before the recent outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas.

Overall, the survey found that prices rose by an average of 7.4% in local-currency terms over the past year, which is better than the 8.1% price growth recorded in the previous year.

The two biggest movers up the chart were in Mexico – Santiago de Querétaro (51) and Aguascalientes (82) up 48 and 39 places respectively. The Mexican peso strengthened against the US dollar on the back of interest-rate rises and strong inward investment.

Russian cities Moscow (142) and St Petersburg (147) fell the most, down 105 and 74 places respectively. The report notes that “although prices have risen in both cities (by 5.9% and 6.6%) amid import suppression and labour shortages, this impact has been overshadowed by the rouble having depreciated by around 60% since last year”.

Spare a thought for Caracas in Venezuela, which has the “dubious honour” of being the highest-inflation city in the survey at 450% in the past year, which actually compares well to 2019 when it was more than 25,000%.

Most expensive cities according to EIU

1. Singapore, Zurich

3. Geneva, New York

5. Hong Kong

6. Los Angeles

7. Paris

8. Copenhagen, Tel Aviv

10. San Francisco

Also:

47. Auckland, Wellington

Correction: Earlier figures that were provided for the rankings of Auckland and Wellington were incorrect. This was amended at 7.18pm, 30/11/2023