Qantas quietly adds a clause that targets photos and video taken onboard without consent

While the ban won’t stop selfies and taking photos and videos of friends, it could stop any viral videos involving crew and fellow passengers, unless permission is given by those involved.

The days of capturing footage of misbehaving passengers on Qantas planes, or being unknowingly filmed and ending up on some stranger’s TikTok video could be coming to an end.

The Australian national carrier has quietly added an extra clause to its conditions of carriage, reported Australian Frequent Flyer.

Under the Conduct During Flight section, which details the standard requirements such as taking care when opening the overhead lockers, no smoking or vaping onboard, and keeping the seatbelt fastened when seated, Qantas has also added: “Seek consent before filming or photographing Qantas Group staff, contractors or other customers.”

The update happened on November 8 and Stuff Travel has asked Qantas for further comment.

Qantas isn’t the only airline to ban photos and videos without consent. Lufthansa also has a clause in its conditions under Article 11: Behaviour on board: “Taking photographs and filming on board is only permitted when the rights of the people photographed - in particular their privacy rights - can be safeguarded and ensured. Taking photographs and filming on board may be prohibited by the crew at any time.”

Neither Air New Zealand nor Jetstar have similar clauses listed on their conditions on their websites.

In 2018, a blog by New Zealand’s Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) entitled, Taking photos on a plane, outlined that while there are no laws specifically prohibiting passengers from taking photos or filming on planes, privacy rules could come into play.

It outlines situations which may be seen as “highly offensive” to film, such as a medical emergency, but “we were also asked about air traffic incidents and we are less convinced that a no-filming rule should apply in a blanket way. What situations would this apply to? Is an air traffic incident one that involves an on-board fire, a near miss or severe turbulence? Would such a rule apply if crew members were trying to control an unruly passenger? This is an area that airlines may wish to consider carefully and to give clear guidance to its air crews”.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the OPC told Stuff Travel that the 2018 blogpost “continues to reflect OPC’s position”.

“As our advice outlines, if you are an individual and you’re taking the photo or making the recording in a personal capacity, it won’t usually be an issue under the Privacy Act, unless it is ‘highly offensive’.

“However, you should be respectful of others and seek their permission before taking pictures, and should also take into account airline rules around this sort of thing (which Qantas have established), which will be part of the terms and conditions of flying with them.”