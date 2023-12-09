'Done the nation proud': The life of one of New Zealand's most iconic aircraft

NZ7004 entered service with the Royal New Zealand Airforce in 1968 and has flown missions all over the globe.

It was the flight which had most of the North Island looking up, as well as aviation fans around the world following closely online.

NZ7004’s final victory lap before retirement took off from the Royal New Zealand Air Force base in Whenuapai on Monday, November 27 and flew over Hamilton, New Plymouth, Ohakea, Masterton and Wellington before landing at RNZAF Base Woodbourne, west of Blenheim.

The RNZAF's Facebook page was flooded with comments from well-wishers and fans, and interest came from far beyond New Zealand’s borders as the flight became the most tracked in the world at the time on Flightradar24, a fitting send-off to one of the true work horses of the RNZAF fleet.

Nelson Mail The Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules at the Classic Fighters airshow at Omaka Airfield in Marlborough.

A brief history

It was in the early 1960s that the air transport fleet of the RNZAF was looking a little tired with three ageing Handley Page Hastings C.3 transports, and a trio of DC-6 airliners, so arrangements were made with the US government to purchase three Lockheed C-130E Hercules, with two more joining later.

However, the company had already made an improved version, the C-130H, and New Zealand was first in line to receive the new aircraft. So on April 14, 1965, the first three Hercules arrived into Wellington to be greeted by then-Prime Minister Keith Holyoake and a host of dignitaries.

The very first mission was shrouded in secrecy. The Vietnam War was raging and New Zealand’s involvement was already highly controversial. The first operational task of the C-130H involved moving the NZ Army 161 battery of howitzers, Land Rovers and personnel from Whenuapai to Vietnam. To prevent any protests, the aircraft were loaded during the night and departed without any notice.

Air Force Museum of New Zealand First three Hercules at Whenuapai in 1965.

Air Force Museum of New Zealand Arrival of the first three Hercules at Wellington in 1965.

That was the start of more than 50 years of service, from military missions to humanitarian efforts, to simply getting people across the Cook Strait.

From war-torn outposts in Somalia and Afghanistan to the frozen ice fields of Antarctica, the C130-Hs and their crews have been flying the New Zealand flag to all corners of the world for decades.

Life on board

Flying has been in the blood of military aviation historian Paul Harrison from an early age. Having joined the Air Training Corps (No.36 Squadron at Greymouth) as a teen, he joined the RNZAF in the 1960s, and worked there in a host of positions over the decades.

He has had “several hundred hours flying in the mighty Herc”, and although he has a lot of love for the aircraft, he admitted to Stuff Travel that it is “not for the faint-hearted or those who suffered from being confined in small dim light spaces”.

“There are only a couple of portholes in the forward fuselage side, and the portholes on the two paratroop doors at the rear of the hold. Dim overhead lighting made reading almost impossible,” said Harrison.

SUPPLIED Paul Harrison (left) and Sgt Colin McDiarmid with NZ7004 at Fairford in the UK in 1995.

Air Force Museum of New Zealand NZ7004 in an early colour scheme near Whenuapai.

Then there is the noise.

“The constant rumbling of the four engines, combined with different squeaks and gurgles as the flaps or undercarriage systems were activated were frightening to first time passengers or simply annoying to seasoned Herc veterans.”

Harrison said if the aircraft was carrying freight as well as passengers, then a scramble would ensure to get a good position: “A favourite position was on the top of the freight pallets, which meant you were closer to the overhead heating ducts.”

As for the toilets, they were a bit more basic, especially in the beginning.

Air Force Museum of New Zealand Prince (now King) Charles onboard C-130H in 1981.

“Originally, the only toilet facility available was designed for male-only passengers/crew and comprises a funnel arrangement (number ones only) on a letdown stand on the lefthand side of the rear ramp. A modesty curtain was available to screen off the user.

“With the increasing carriage of female personnel, a chemical toilet was added to the platform. For long haul flights where VIPs are carried, a small enclosed toilet cubicle was mounted on the righthand side of the rear ramp.”

Not every flight went according to plan. Harrison recalls a time on NZ7004 when the air conditioning “became temperamental” on a flight from Fiji to Whenuapai, and the temperature plummeted to -4C, but the Iroquois helicopter in the hold was empty, so he climbed into the pilot's seat and closed the door. Another passenger cottoned on and sat in the co-pilot's seat: “Our combined body heat raised the helicopter cabin temperature to an acceptable level.”

Air Force Museum of New Zealand 'Economy hold' on C-130H returning from Somalia in May 1993.

Air Force Museum of New Zealand Unloading US Army UH-1H at Wigram in 1994.

Civilian passengers

Jude Fry had only recently arrived with her husband Derek in Tehran, Iran in 1978. Both had jobs with DHL, but unfortunately, they landed in the middle of a revolution. “It was pretty harrowing,” she told Stuff Travel.

Their stay didn’t last long and with Derek flying back on a later flight, Jude found herself loaded onto a bus towards the airport to be evacuated out of the country on a Hercules.

She said the trip to the airport was “very scary” as the Komiteh Guards boarded the coach to check passports and papers and removed a couple of passengers. When Jude got to the airport and saw the C-130H arrive, she felt an enormous sense of relief, although the ordeal wasn’t quite over yet.

“I think it was a pilot that came down and spoke to us and said that this wasn't a jaunt. We were heading to Bahrain. We were told not to make a joke about what was happening – nobody felt like that anyway, it was a very serious situation.”

Air Force Museum of New Zealand NZ7002 on the tarmac in Zaire (now called the Democratic Republic of the Congo) in 1994.

She said the plane itself was “airy and scary” and a bit uncomfortable, but most of all it “felt safe”. She soon reunited with her husband, and still looks back fondly on the plane, even visiting the aircraft years later on an open day at Whenuapai.

David Binning's trip on a C-130H was a little less dramatic. He and his family just wanted to get across the Cook Strait.

A ferry strike had stopped services in 1971, so the Hercules was called into action to fly people and cars between Wellington and Blenheim.

“We arrived at the RNZAF hangar at Rongotai, sat in a line of people with cars waiting for the arrival of a C130,” said Binning. “It was really quite unreal to be in an aircraft with about 20 passengers and I think four cars.”

Air Force Museum of New Zealand 'Business class' on NZ7004 en route to the Royal International Air Tattoo in the UK in 1995.

He said the plane wasn’t a great fit for people unaccustomed to the more “minimalist comfort conditions” enjoyed by the military. He had previously been on a C-130H when he was in the RNZ Naval Reserve and found the short flight “OK”, but that it was “very unnerving for many of the travellers on board”.

The future

NZ7004 is the second of the C-130H fleet to be retired; the other three will follow over the next year. Replacing them are five new C-130J-30 Super Hercules.

What becomes of the retired planes is still to be decided. They will all end up at RNZAF Base Woodbourne and be offered up for tender. They could be bought or dismantled for parts, but one will be saved and transported to the Air Force Museum at Wigram.

For Harrison, the fleet has been a vital part of the country’s aviation history.

“The C-130H, from a military aviation point of view, has been the most significant aircraft we have operated on a global scale.

“Our small fleet has carried the New Zealand flag to the four corners of the world in support of the governments’ wishes.

“Wherever they have been seen, the presence of this mighty airlifter, and the attitudes and professionalism of the RNZAF crews has done the nation proud.”

Air Force Museum of New Zealand The Hercules over Southern Lakes in 1996.

C-130H Hercules facts:

Length: 29.8m

Wingspan: 40.5m

Height:11.7m

Basic weight: 34,927kg

Gross weight: 70,307kg

Max payload: 17,250kg

Max fuel: 27,808kg

Ferry range approx: 7400km

Typical range: Range of approx 4100km with payload of 12,700kg. Note: All performance figures for still air, ISA conditions with standard fuel reserves.

Cruising speed: 555kph

Operational altitude: Sea level – 12,802m (42,000ft)

Crew: Two pilots, one air warfare officer, one flight engineer and two loadmasters

Passenger configuration: 92 troops or 64 paratroops

Medivac configuration: 70 stretchers