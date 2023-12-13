First look at the 'biggest change to Auckland Airport in decades'

Auckland Airport has unveiled a first look at its new $300 million transport hub.

The country’s biggest airport has released a video showing what the 70,000m2 building will look like when it's finished.

The construction on the old main carpark has been ongoing for the last year and will open in stages from early 2024.

Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui called it “the biggest change to Auckland Airport in decades”.

“We’re excited to deliver a critical piece of transport infrastructure that will not only free up congestion outside the international terminal and make journeys smoother; we’re also getting on with improving the streetscape around the international terminal with a landscaped pedestrian plaza and covered walkways for what will be a fantastic uplift in the overall travel experience,” said Hurihanganu.

AUCKLAND AIRPORT The new hub will open in stages.

The first stage to open will be the undercover pick-up and drop-off area, with the carparks and upper storeys of the building to open later in 2024.

The new building will also “unlock development of the new domestic jet terminal to be integrated into the eastern end of the international terminal”. The combined terminal is scheduled to open in 2028/2029.

By the numbers

$300 million

Cost of the transport hub.

70,000m2

The size of the building. It will double the amount of the public pickup/drop off area currently on offer.

200 metres long

Each of the four floors is the size of two rugby fields with a double height open ground floor.

650

The number of cars, buses, ride-shares and taxis that are expected to travel through it during peak hour.

350

The number of workers on the site now.

33

The number of public electric vehicle charging stations in the new carpark.

50,000

The daily number of travellers that fly to and from Auckland Airport.