Watch: Time-lapse video of Qantas adding Christmas livery to plane

The Australian carrier gets into the festive spirit.

Qantas is not averse to giving its aircraft a splash of colour and character, and now the Australian carrier is getting into the Christmas spirit with special festive makeovers and some new pun-heavy names.

A QantasLink Q400 ‘Dasher-8’ has been given a new livery which features Santa’s sleigh being pulled by, what else, but kangaroos.

Customers on another 737 called ‘Roo-dolph’ will start their journey with Christmas carols being played throughout boarding.

As a bonus, or as a way of saying sorry depending on your point of view, passengers who find themselves travelling on Roo-dolph or Dasher-8 will receive double Qantas Frequent Flyer points for their flight from now until the end of the year.

QANTAS The QantasLink Q400 ‘Dasher-8’.

Qantas recently unveiled another paint job, this time for its first new Airbus A220 aircraft, and there wasn’t a sign of its traditional red colouring.

The Australian carrier emblazoned the new plane, the first of 29 A220s set to gradually replace its current domestic fleet, with blue, green and yellow indigenous art.

The new A220 featured artwork by Pitjantjatjara woman Maringka Baker, one of Australia’s most accomplished artists, and is composed of more than 20,000 dots.