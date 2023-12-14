Ho, ho, no: What you can and can't take on a plane this Christmas

We asked the Wellington newsroom if they are stackers or bolters?

Don't want to be a party pooper this Christmas? Then leave the party poppers at home.

That’s the message from Aviation Security Service (AvSec) this festive season as gift-giving travellers prepare to fly around the country for holiday celebrations.

And with airports expecting some bumper days over the Christmas and New Year break, here are some guidelines to stop you being that person in the security line.

Batteries

While you may have giggled to yourself when you bought the loudest and most annoying present for the kids of relations you don’t like much, you are probably going to need some batteries to help send Aunty Sheila to that early vino.

But AvSec says batteries are the number one item which causes problems at security screening points. Passengers have to pack them in carry-on bags only and there’s a limit of 20.

AvSec says that each battery “needs to be individually protected either in retail packaging, a protective pouch, in an individual bag, or with tape over exposed terminals”.

Items including AirPods, wireless ear buds or power banks are also counted as batteries, so don’t check those – carry-on only, and they are counted amongst the 20 batteries allowed.

“These items have lithium batteries which are classed as Dangerous Goods,” said AvSec. “While extremely rare there have been cases of lithium batteries exploding in cargo holds, which would be catastrophic and potentially fatal on a passenger aircraft.”

AVSEC/Supplied This festive season, gift-giving travellers are preparing to fly around the country for holiday celebrations (file photo).

Power tools

So you are heading to the folks, and you know you're going to be put to work fixing “stuff”, so you throw some power tools into a bag to get the jobs done. That bag needs to be checked.

Just make sure the power tool won’t accidentally switch on by using trigger locks or secure the on/off switch in the off position with tape.

Again, if you have batteries for the tools, including those in moulded cases, they have to go in your carry-on bag, not your checked luggage.

Imitation weapons

As hilarious as that grenade-shaped bottle of aftershave for your cousin may be, it won’t be so fun at security with a line of tutting travellers behind you.

If it looks like a weapon, even though it's a toy or smelly stuff, check it.

Going out with a bang

Sure you want the festivities to go off, but maybe get those party poppers at your destination. They are banned altogether from the plane along with fireworks.

“Party poppers contain a form of explosives that creates the pop sound and ejects the streamers/confetti. Fireworks also contain an explosive. Best to leave both items at home,” advises AvSec.

But that box of Christmas crackers should be fine if it is commercially bought from a store, but you may need to check with your airline first.

What is restricted are the packets of cracker snaps used to make homemade crackers. They won’t be allowed on the plane at all.

If in doubt, then check out the rules on over 90 popular items on the AvSec website.