Like it a bit spicy? The inflight meal you may be missing out on

If there is one topic about travel that everyone seems to have an opinion about, it’s the quality of food on planes.

A lot of travellers feel strongly about what is dished up, whether it is snacks on domestic Air New Zealand services, or the more gourmet options on long-haul.

But here’s the thing, there is life beyond the usual beef, chicken or pasta.

And more and more passengers are realising that with a little planning ahead of time, there are more than a dozen other options available.

A brief history of inflight meals

You have to go all the way back to 1919 with the first reported mid-air meal service. The options on the Handley-Page flight from London to Paris were pretty basic: chicken sandwiches and fruit salads. Still, that was gourmet compared to the first food served on the inaugural Pan Am flight in 1929 – chewing gum to combat airsickness.

As the aviation industry advanced, so did catering on board. The Golden Age of Flying in the 1950s and 60s saw travellers being served the likes of stuffed guinea hen, veal with pilaf, and roast beef carved in front of them. And that was just in economy.

But as jets got bigger, and more people could afford to fly, those food luxuries retreated, at least for those at the back of the plane. So speed, convenience and cost-cutting saw less caviar and more casserole on offer.

Special meals

The meals have been around for a while, ask anyone flying with a child, or is a vegetarian or has religious beliefs, but the full range may be a surprise to some.

Air New Zealand has 14 different options on its website, from gluten intolerant, to a fruit platter meal to spicy Jain meals. The latter is an Indian vegetarian meal prepared for Jain customs which doesn’t allow animal products or animal by-products, or onions, garlic, ginger, mushrooms and root vegetables.

Examples include a chole masala chickpea curry, vegetable sambar, semolina upmar, and potato bhaji, or a vegetable korma with black bean coconut dhal and saffron tumeric rice. And with our palates dulled 35,000 feet in the air thanks to a combination of cabin air pressure, a reduction of humidity, and even the engine sound, the spicier the food, the better it will taste.

Those on a strict diet can choose the likes of a low fat meal which includes an egg white omelette with grilled tomato, sautéed spinach and mushroom. There’s also a chicken breast, with a chickpea, lentil, tomato cassoulet, streamed carrots, courgettes, beans and relish.

Air New Zealand GM of Customer Experience, Kylie Mcgillivray Brown told Stuff Travel three of the special meals make up the majority of requests.

“We served around 300,000 special meals across our network last year, with the most popular requests being for a vegan meal, child’s meal, or gluten intolerant meal,” said Brown. “These three combined make up 60% of our special meal requests.

“We’ve recently been working on a refresh of our special meals for flights departing from Auckland, with the most ordered special meals being first to go live in our business premier and premium economy cabins in September.

“From the end of March next year, a full refresh will take place for our economy cabin special meals, and we can’t wait for our customers to try these new meals. Our chefs’ research trends, and depending on the meal, will consult with dieticians to make sure we’re nailing the special requirements. And of course, we do taste testing with our customers to make sure they will be a hit!”

On Singapore Airlines, there are a whopping 24 different choices on offer on the website in four categories: Baby, Infant and Child Meals, Religious, Vegetarian and Dietary.

AIR NEW ZEALAND One of Air New Zealand's vegetarian meals.

There are options for a Minimal Allergen Meal (designed to be free of gluten, egg, dairy, crustaceans, fish, soy, peanuts and tree nuts), a Non-Strict Nut Free Meal (ingredients such as groundnuts and legumes are omitted), and the appetising sounding Bland Meal (items that could cause gastric irritation like black pepper, chilli powder, and cocoa are not be used in the preparation).

An airline spokesperson told Stuff Travel that it has seen “an increase in demand for special meals”.

“Almost 4 million special meals were provided to customers across our network over the past year, with over 70,000 from our flights departing New Zealand,

“The top five most popular special meals on our flights from New Zealand are Vegetarian Indian meal, Hindu non-vegetarian meal, Child meal, Western Vegetarian lacto-ovo meal (containing dairy and egg products, but no meat or seafood products), and Western Vegan (containing no meat or animal product, or by-products).”

How to order a special meal?

The process is simple. A couple of days before your flight, head to the ‘manage my booking’ page online or in your airline’s app, and from there you'll be able to make a meal selection. If you booked through a travel agent, they should be able to help.

And, of course, the big bonus of getting a special meal – you get fed before everyone else.