The top local destination for Kiwis in 2024 isn't where you'd expect

Lower Hutt has been named the number one trending New Zealand destination for Kiwis next year in research by Airbnb.

It’s not the only surprise in the top 10 list compiled by the holiday rental platform.

Based on searches by users living in New Zealand, from January 1 to September 30, 2023 for future travel during the full 2024 year, Lower Hutt came in ahead of Aoraki/Mount Cook and the Waikato duo of Thames and Ōhaupō.

The rest of the top 10 is South Island-based with Mosgiel, Omarama, Karitane, Wānaka, Twizel, and Lake Tekapo featured.

Susan Wheeldon, Country Manager for Airbnb, New Zealand and Australia, told Stuff Travel Kiwis are tending to look to more diverse locations.

”Travel is also now more dispersed, and so the economic benefits are being shared across more destinations in areas such as Lower Hutt, Aoraki, Thames, Ōmarama, Karitane and Twizel, enabling a valuable economic contribution to rural and regional areas,” said Wheeldon.

”This tourism dispersal is being driven by hosts on Airbnb and in turn creates economic opportunities for small communities where there are no hotels.

“Kiwis have always been enthusiastic travellers and this summer, travellers are looking for beach getaways, city stays, amazing views and pools and national parks."

Further afield, Kiwis are itching to get to one particular Asian country.

Five of the top 10 trending international destinations Kiwi travellers are searching for are in Japan, including Furano and Kutchan in Hokkaido, and three centres in Tokyo. At number one is Sydney Olympic Park, and that may be down to a certain Taylor Swift playing there next year.

Japan is also a favourite for travellers worldwide with Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto named in the top 24 global destinations for 2024.

Paris is there too, thanks in part to the Olympics, while Melbourne is the only Australasia city to get a mention.

Top trending local destinations for Kiwis

Lower Hutt, Wellington Aoraki / Mount Cook, Canterbury Thames, Waikato Ōhaupō, Waikato Mosgiel, Otago Ōmarama, Canterbury Karitane, Otago Wānaka, Otago Twizel, Canterbury Lake Tekapo, Canterbury

Top overseas destinations for Kiwis