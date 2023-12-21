They paid to cruise the sunny Bahamas, they're getting chilly Boston instead

MSC Meraviglia was set to sail on a seven-day cruise to the Caribbean (file photo).

Bad weather has forced a radical change to the itinerary of a Caribbean-bound cruise. Instead of the sunny Bahamas, the passengers were getting a trip to the rather more chilly Boston and Canada.

On the night before the MSC Meraviglia was due to depart New York on a seven-day cruise, passengers received an email telling them of the change.

An update said to be from MSC Cruises was posted on Reddit informing passengers that the itinerary had been “significantly altered ... due to adverse weather conditions expected across Florida and the Bahamas during the week ahead”.

“Heavy rain is expected across most of the destinations that we planned to visit, as well as wind gusts surpassing 40 knots which would render our manoeuvres to enter destination ports unsafe.

“To ensure the safety and well-being of everyone onboard, we will sail to New England and Canada instead, where we expect to encounter fairer weather conditions that will allow us to offer you the pleasant cruise experience that you expect.”

A spokesperson for MSC Cruises told The Independent that “the only alternative would have been to take the more extreme step of cancelling the cruise - and thousands of people’s vacations - outright”.

Still, many of the passengers were upset at the late change.

Lakeya Allen told Good Morning America she had been saving up for a year with a friend to go on the trip.

“We’re from Chicago, so we wanted to change the weather. I never fathomed that we will be back in cold weather.”

Girish Keswani from India found out the change when she was boarding.

“The guy helping us with our luggage said, ‘You’re going to Canada’ and we all laughed it off,” she told The Boston Globe. “We thought it was a joke.”

The cruise line said guests could rebook, or cancel the cruise at no cost, and receive a future credit.

MSC Meraviglia debuted in 2017 and can accommodate 4428 passengers at double occupancy over 19 decks.