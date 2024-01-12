'Diaper drugs' among craziest things people tried to smuggle onto US planes in 2023

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has unveiled its annual list of strange, and sometimes dangerous items that passengers tried to smuggle onto planes in 2023.

In a very pun-heavy thread on X/Twitter, the TSA outlined the “Top 10 Best Catches of 2023”.

It includes throwing knives discovered in a carry-on bag in Boston (“Did this one throw you off?”), replica rockets at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport (“Would you have let this rocket to the top of the list?”), and a knife found in a loaf of keto bread at Seattle Airport (“Any way you slice it, #8 was a bad idea.)

Other finds included meth in a container of crab boil seasoning powder (“a spicy find, but not quite a well-seasoned plan”) and a knife hidden inside a prosthetic foot (“Not the sharpest idea…”)

The top three were the discovery of a CO2 cartridge in a carry-on bag in Sacramento, bags of weed inside a nappy at LaGuardia Airport, and, at number one, an improvised explosive device inside an energy drink can in Tulsa.

TSA Drugs were found inside a nappy at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

The TSA also revealed that during 2023 it discovered 6737 guns at airport security check points, with 93% of them still loaded. That number was up from 6542 the previous year.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said the number of firearms still loaded was “particularly concerning”.

“Firearms and ammunition are strictly prohibited in carry-on baggage,” said Pekoske.

“Passengers are only allowed to travel with an unloaded firearm, and only if they pack it properly in a locked, hard-sided case in their checked baggage and first declare it to the airline at the check-in counter.”

In 2023, the agency screened more than 858 million people.