Flying in a time of coronavirus

Like a lot of people, I fly so regularly for work, it’s a habit I don’t even think about. Taxi to the airport, drop off my bag, grab a coffee and before long I’m stepping into another city.

OPINION: Coronavirus has made all the familiar, mundane things we do strange.

The rhythms of our life are upended and nothing normal seems normal any more.

But flying in the age of Covid-19 is an unsettling experience.

Wellington airport’s vast car parks are empty. A lone police car sits in the drop-off point which is usually thronging with people, throwing suitcases out of their cars and hugging goodbyes.

Before I can enter the departure hall, a female employee in a mask asks for my flight documents and some identification. Approved, I’m allowed to move to the self-check-in kiosks.

I have paperwork to demonstrate I’m permitted to travel as an essential worker, but no-one asks to see it. The three staff outnumber me and the only other passenger.

At bag-drop, my suitcase is weighed but instead of being put on a conveyor belt, each piece of luggage is x-rayed at the excess baggage counter while customers wait and answer questions about the contents.

Iain McGregor/The-Press People wear masks on a flight from Christchurch to Auckland.

The food court is eerily silent, all the cafes and shops are shut.

Usually, I’m irritated by the giant Tolkien sculptures hanging from the roof, but today their familiar sight is a comfort. I realise I’m quite excited to be flying again - and even though it’s a reporting trip, I feel like I’m taking off on holiday.

Security checks are the usual tedious routine - people still forget to take things out of their pockets - but there are no queues.

Then what? I’ve arrived earlier than normal but all the comforts I’m used to (a coffee, cheese scone or idly browsing for books or a lipstick) have vanished overnight. The Koru lounge is closed.

It’s unnervingly quiet at the gate, apart from one woman yelling into her mobile phone.

The-Press The banal things that comprised our world are no longer ordinary.

Boarding is slow. At first people forget to maintain their distance and line up in single file. Ground staff police the lines.

The plane is busier than I expected, most rows have four people with each middle seat kept free. A handful wear masks or scarves around their mouths, a couple have plastic gloves.

I’m surprised to be seated in an aisle, dauntingly close to the man opposite. I think he’s anxious because at random intervals he claps, just once. The window seat is free, so I move over to give us more room. But there are people seated directly in front and behind me, so we can’t be much more than half a metre apart.

The air stewards all wear masks. There is no tea and coffee service, and we are asked to use the toilets to the rear of the plane. The Kia Ora inflight magazines have gone - Bauer Media closed down its operations last month. But we still have to endure the syrupy safety announcement.

It’s a beautiful Autumn day. Flying over the North Island ranges, the velvet carpet of native bush and the green-blue of Waitematā harbour makes me feel oddly euphoric and optimistic. After having our habits so jarringly interrupted, it’s such a relief to be resuming some parts of everyday life.

Iain McGregor/Stuff It doesn’t take long to adjust to the new normal, same same but different.

Getting off the plane is the only time I feel unsafe. Many people jump out of their seats and into the aisle, jamming together in a line as if Covid-19 had never happened. No-one steps back to let people file out of their seats.

I wonder how this jostling will work in level 2 when flights begin to get busier. What was merely an annoying, pre-pandemic habit of impatient humans, is now risky.

The banal things that comprised our world are no longer ordinary. But the journey was easy, took no longer than usual and was mostly a pleasure.

It doesn’t take long to adjust to the new normal, same same but different.