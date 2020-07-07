Expectant mother fearful freeze on flight bookings puts babies in jeopardy

The Government and Air New Zealand have agreed to 'manage' numbers of Kiwis flying home.

An expectant mother of twins is dismayed the Government’s decision to freeze new flight bookings has put a further obstacle in her plan to return to New Zealand, saying she fears for her unborn babies’ safety.

Air New Zealand has put a temporary hold on new international bookings as it works with the Government to manage an influx of Kiwis returning home during the worsening global pandemic.

Taranaki-born Kathleen Singh said she and her Indian husband Maninder thought they were set to return to New Zealand after years of trying to secure him a residency visa when the pandemic struck.

His visa was approved in mid-March on the same day they heard New Zealand’s borders would close, putting an end to their plan to return to Aotearoa as soon as he was legally able to.

Shortly afterward, Kathleen discovered she was pregnant with twins and, having miscarried after a previous long-haul flight to India, felt even more certain she needed to return to her homeland urgently.

“When we went into level 1, we actually managed to save up and get a reasonably priced flight back for them [with Emirates], and that was supposed to be for the 9th of July,” her Taranaki-based mother Laralee Taylor said.

“But then that got postponed, and they got chucked on another flight [on July 30]. My concern is that she’s not going to be able to come back in time to fly because pregnancies with twins, as the pregnancy goes on, it gets more and more dangerous to fly.”

The Singhs' July 30 flight has also been cancelled, meaning they will have to rebook.

“We’ve already been through thick and thin. I don’t want her to have those children over in India and then a fight for visas to get them back home. It’s just too much.”

The national carrier said it would impose the temporary hold on new bookings for three weeks from Tuesday at the Government’s request.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand would be managed in the short term to ensure the Government was able to safely put New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility.

All people entering New Zealand must go immediately into managed isolation or quarantine facilities for at least 14 days and must test negative for Covid-19 before they can go into the community.

The Government was also talking to other airlines about managing flows, Woods said. Singapore Airlines and Emirates recently resumed scheduled services to New Zealand.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said those “who have already booked flights with Air New Zealand will still be able to enter New Zealand subject to availability of quarantine space”.

The airline’s chief commercial and customer officer Cam Wallace said about 5500 people were booked to travel back to New Zealand over the next three weeks, mainly from Australia and the United States. However, there were a high number of passengers who were not showing up for flights, he said.

For those who have been unable to secure flights home – sometimes, as in Kathleen’s case, due to airline cancellations – this has made an already stressful situation even more so.

Taylor feels the Government “has a lot to answer for the way they’ve managed this debacle with the quarantining … This is my daughter’s land. This is where she was born”.

The couple lived together in New Zealand before the educational institute they were studying at was deemed substandard and Maninder, who was on an interim visa, was sent home, Taylor said. They have lived in a small community in the Indian state of Punjab for the past three years.

Taylor said she has “spent many, many a time on [her] knees” during the pandemic, praying that her daughter will get home well before the babies arrive.

“I want to see the end of it and so does my daughter.”

It is frustrating, Taylor said, to face yet another obstacle to their homeward journey when they have already been through so much.

“I’m just over it. We’ve been saving for so long and pushing for so long with Immigration [New Zealand] to get them home… They’ve had to get permission to travel to Delhi from the province they’re in. We rang the [New Zealand] embassy. We rang everyone we could to try and get them on one of those mercy [repatriation] flights, but they told us they weren't enough of a priority to come home. Well, what’s more of a priority? She had complications with that first birth – that’s why she miscarried going over there. She needs to be looked after.”

Says Kathleen, now 14 weeks pregnant: “We just want to come back home where we know we will be safe. Living here in India, it's getting hard as cases are rising here daily. Everyone deserves a chance to return to their home countries.”