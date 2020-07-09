Domestic tourism: Small towns still leading the charge in terms of recovery, research suggests

It's a tough time for travel, but we can still learn about all the amazing travel experiences Aotearoa has to offer.

Towns and islands close to New Zealand’s biggest cities appear to be the most popular destinations for Kiwis over the first week of the school holidays so far, with the cities themselves – and traditional hot spot Queenstown – experiencing a drop in consumer spending.

Great Barrier Island saw the biggest uptick in consumer spending on July 4, with a 48.8 per cent increase on comparable 2019 figures and accommodation providers are “run off their feet”, according to research by Dot Loves Data, which is based on Eftpos New Zealand figures.

Stuff Great Barrier Island has seen a surge in consumer spending these school holidays.

Other North Island hot spots, consumer spending figures on July 5 and 6 suggest, include Waiheke Island, Waihī Beach and Katikati in the Western Bay of Plenty, Greytown and Martinborough in the Wairarapa, Whakatāne in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, the Coromandel, and Taupō.

In the South Island, Timaru saw the biggest increase in consumer spending (15.4 per cent), followed by Hanmer Springs and Nelson-Tasman.

Nationally, consumer spend was 4.2 per cent higher on July 5, 2020 than on the same date in 2019, which may have been affected by Kiwis who would have holidayed in Australia or the Pacific Islands before the Covid-19 pandemic doing so within New Zealand instead.

The research suggests the regions are still leading the charge in terms of domestic travel recovery – consumer spending figures over Queen’s Birthday weekend in June also put them ahead of the major centres.

Brook Sabin/Stuff-co-nz Hanmer Springs, with its popular thermal pools and NZ’s largest water slide, is among the most popular South Island destinations these school holidays.

The figures show “a clear halo effect surrounding New Zealand’s main population centres as families escape to surrounding destinations,” a release on the research findings says.

“The reduced numbers of flights and higher travel costs show the preferred mode of travel is the family car, with the majority of people not venturing too far from home.”

Dot Loves Data government director Justin Lester said that while there is “halo effect” around major cities, there is a “doughnut” at the centre of them, with city dwellers opting to spend their money elsewhere.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff East Cape road trips have proved popular since domestic travel restarted under level 2.

“One thing we're noticing is that travelling campervans are spending in good numbers around the East Cape of the North Island [and in] Whakatāne and Gisborne. This has remained consistent since we came out of lockdown. There's a reasonable likelihood these travellers are retirees who otherwise would have travelled abroad, but are now taking the opportunity to see a new part of New Zealand.”

The biggest winners on the domestic tourism front over the first week of the school holidays are all within three hours’ drive of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton or Tauranga, the release says.

“They also provide affordable accommodation options and family-friendly activities.”

Dasha Kuprienko/Stuff Queenstown has seen a ‘bump’ in consumer spending, but it’s still down on last year.

While many Kiwis are keen to help New Zealand’s tourism sector recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, some say domestic travel is still too expensive.

As was the case over Queen’s Birthday weekend, New Zealand’s biggest cities and airport hubs were the biggest losers.

While Queenstown has seen “a bump” in consumer spending these school holidays, the total spend between July 5 and 6 was 40.8 per cent lower than in the comparable period last year.

Auckland CBD, the biggest loser in terms of total consumer spend over Queen’s Birthday weekend, also “continues to struggle”, with spending down 26 per cent. In the “Auckland Airport precinct” of Māngere and Ōtāhuhu, spending was down 33.2 per cent.

Supplied Wairarapa destinations such as Greytown, with its Remutaka Rail Trail, saw upticks in consumer spending over both Queen’s Birthday weekend and the first week of the school holidays.

Regional hotels and motels saw the biggest increase in spending on the accommodation front, while those in cities - other than managed isolation facilities - are struggling.

Spend on accommodation in Hamilton was 75 per cent lower than during the comparable period last year, while Christchurch, Queenstown, Rotorua and Wellington saw declines of 71.7 per cent, 67.9 per cent, 38.4 per cent and 35.3 per cent respectively.

Accommodation providers in the Western Bay of Plenty saw the biggest increase, with spending up 117.2 per cent. Greytown and Martinborough followed with spending up 116.2 per cent in both. They were followed by Wairoa with spending up 90.7 per cent, Hurunui (up 81.9 per cent), Waipā (up 81.5 per cent), Whakatāne (up 72.6 per cent), Kaikōura (up 69.2 per cent), Tasman (up 69.2 per cent) and Buller (68.2 per cent).

Supplied Spending on accommodation in Martinborough spiked during the first week of the school holidays.

A Tourism Industry Association (TIA) survey of 110 hoteliers in June found that just 68 per cent were fully operational, while 11 per cent were closed. Fourteen per cent were partially operational and seven per cent were operating as Government-controlled isolation facilities.

Eighty five per cent of respondents to the TIA survey said they wanted to see more stimulation of domestic travel, while 50 per cent said the borders must be opened to Australians by September at the latest if they are to remain open for 12 months.

“The Government wage subsidy has helped protect some jobs but hoteliers, along with other tourism operators, need to know as soon as possible whether that will be extended so they can plan their workforce needs,” TIA hotel sector manager Sally Attfield said.