A380 jet stripped of seats highlights impact of Covid-19 on air travel

An Airbus A380 has been stripped of its passenger seats to make way for cargo in a startling projection of the pandemic’s impact on air travel.

Portuguese leasing company Hi-Fly said it has “temporarily” removed economy seats in some of its aircraft “to meet the high cargo demands during the Covid-19 crisis”.

Hi-Fly Hi-Fly has stripped an A380 of its economy seats to make room for cargo.

While travel restrictions are easing internationally, the company clearly doesn’t believe there will be enough passengers to fill aircraft such as the 525-seat A380.

With its three decks and extra-wide cabin, the A380 offers more space for cargo than any other passenger aircraft, Hi-Fly said. It provides more than 300 cubic metres of volume and can carry up to 60 tonnes.

Hi-Fly The A380 can carry more cargo than any other pasenger aircraft, Hi-Fly says.

Hi-Fly isn’t the only company to have converted passenger aircraft for cargo.

The International Air Travel Association said at the height of the pandemic that cargo flights presented a beacon of hope.

Air New Zealand and Virgin Atlantic are among the airlines that operated cargo-only services while grounding passenger flights, while a remote Alaskan airport key to global cargo networks briefly became the world’s busiest hub.

The stripped A380, named “Save the Coral Reefs”, could also be seen as symbolic of the aircraft’s demise.

Hi-Fly The A380 can carry 60 tonnes of cargo, Hi-Fly says.

It was announced last year that production of the world's largest passenger plane would end in 2021. Airlines have been turning to more fuel-efficient twin-engine jets such as the 787 and A350 instead of the four-engine A380. Covid-19, which has decimated travel demand, could send many A380s into an even earlier retirement.

Lufthansa has announced it will decommission six A380s, with some already making their way to a Spanish plane graveyard. Qantas, Emirates and Air France are among the other airlines that have retired their A380s, while Qantas, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have put their 747s out to pasture.