Air bridge with Cook Islands 'relatively safe', but logistics will take time, experts say

Experts feel it’s safe for a bubble with the Cook Islands, but getting the logistics right will take time.

While it would be relatively safe for New Zealand to open up to the Cook Islands right now, an air bridge between the two countries is unlikely to be established until logistical and diplomatic issues are resolved, virus modelling experts say.

However, an epidemiology expert feels New Zealand should not create an air bridge with the Cook Islands or other countries until the pandemic is contained in other parts of the world.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today poured cold water on speculation that flights to Rarotonga could be announced next week.

Her comments came after Cook Islands Deputy Prime Minister Mark Brown told the AM Show that an announcement about quarantine-free travel between the two countries could be expected “within a week”.

However, the Prime Minister’s office told Stuff: “There are no set dates yet, and any speculation at this stage would be very premature.”

Health Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today that Cabinet will have the final sign-off and “hadn’t made any decisions yet”.

“Nobody in New Zealand wants to be responsible for any increase in risk, in the Cook Islands or the Pacific. New Zealand and Australia, in the past, have been transmitters of infection into the Pacific, and we don’t want to do that again in the future.”

Auckland University physics professor Shaun Hendy said he believes it is “relatively safe” for New Zealand to form an air bridge – or bubble – with the Covid-free Cook Islands right now, given that our only active cases are in isolation.

“But we need to get the logistics right to ensure it is sustainable over the long term.”

It could “take time”, he said, to resolve “the many logistical and diplomatic issues” standing in the way of quarantine-free travel between the two countries.

Failing to wait until these issues are resolved, he said, puts both countries at risk of an outbreak and increases the chances of New Zealanders exporting Covid-19 to the Cooks.

“Over the long run, we want to be able to reopen to other countries, as do the Cook Islands, but to do so we’d need to mutually agree how to do this without putting each other at risk. We need to be sure we can keep travellers separate from other international arrivals at immigration, baggage collection and biosecurity, and this may require new facilities, staggered arrivals, and careful re-rostering of airport staff.

“We’d need to be able to rapidly share details with the Cook Islands about cases, should they arise, and be confident that they would do the same with us.”

University of Canterbury mathematics and statistics professor Michael Plank agrees, saying that from a health perspective, “there’s no reason [quarantine-free travel between the two countries] can’t happen pretty soon”.

“At the moment, we are confident there is no community transmission in New Zealand, so it should be safe to open a travel bubble. What’s important is that both countries have good Covid testing regimes and there is a plan in place for what happens if there is a case of community transmission. We need to make sure we don’t end up exporting Covid-19 to the Pacific.”

Like Hendy, Plank said it might take time for both countries to negotiate the agreements and systems needed to make the air bridge a reality.

“For example, there may need to be an agreement that countries in the travel bubble will not open up to other countries that currently have active cases of Covid-19.”

He noted that airport facilities and processes will need to change to ensure passengers travelling to and from the Cooks are kept separate from those arriving from other countries.

“This means completely separate facilities, so there is no risk of the virus spreading, for example, via a surface.”

University of Canterbury management and marketing professor Michael Hall predicted that flights to and from the Cooks could be two to three months away.

In his view, three conditions will need to be met before an air bridge is established: Both governments need to be confident there is no community transmission in either country, both need to agree on biosecurity protocols and systems to manage the risk of spreading Covid-19, and there need to be changes at airports to minimise risk.

Epidemiology expert Arindum Basu, by contrast, said he does not think it would be safe to create an air bridge between New Zealand and the Cooks right now, given that the pandemic is still in full swing elsewhere.

In addition to the risk of New Zealanders exporting the virus to the Cooks, there is a chance that infected overseas travellers could transit in New Zealand en route to the islands, the University of Canterbury associate professor said.

Quarantine-free travel between the two countries should not be allowed until there are no new cases among new arrivals to New Zealand for at least 28 days, he added.

He feels it is “impossible” to predict right now when New Zealand should reopen its borders, given the state of the epidemic in other parts of the world, including South Asia, South America and Australia.

“As long as these countries continue to report new cases, a risk of community transmission within New Zealand cannot be ruled out,” he said. “As long as there is a possibility of outbreaks, with or without community transmission in New Zealand, it is not safe from a public health perspective to open up travel between New Zealand and the Cook Islands or between New Zealand and Australia.

“Unfortunately, a timeframe cannot realistically be established until the epidemic is contained in other countries. This is neither within the control of the New Zealand Government nor that of the Cook Islands.”

Once an air bridge with the Cook Islands is in place, Hendy said other countries could be added to New Zealand’s travel bubble “by mutual consent”.

“Australia will likely take longer, especially with ongoing community transmission in Victoria. I would want to see them embrace an elimination strategy and stamp the disease out before we considered this, given the way that their control of the virus has so quickly unravelled.”

Hall said New Zealand will need to have confidence in the biosecurity and other measures of other Pacific countries before they are added to the bubble. Like Hendy and Plank, he feels open borders with Australia are a much longer way off.

“Air travel with much of Australia appears to be receding into the future, given the current outbreaks in Victoria and New South Wales. For those states, it is almost certainly not going to be until late in the year at the very earliest and that’s being optimistic that they can control the outbreaks.

“However, assuming some of the domestic travel restrictions stay in place and Covid-19 community transmission remains absent, you could see a situation by which travel to Perth could become possible as well as Tasmania in several months. It may even be possible for some new destinations to become available in somewhere like Western Australia, so you could imagine direct flights to Broome or even Albany…

“If you were going to pick the order in which they might become available to fly to, you would imagine Western Australia and Tasmanian leading the pack, followed by South Australia and Queensland. But everything really depends on the outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria and ensuring that the state borders are not porous.”

A recent University of Otago study found that, with high levels of testing in place, New Zealand could be 95 per cent confident it had eliminated Covid-19 if it goes 27 to 33 days with no new cases.

To be 99 per cent sure, it would need to go 37 to 44 days. This is provided that no new cases arrive through the border.

The Ministry of Health announced one new case of Covid-19 today, bringing New Zealand’s total number of confirmed cases to 1195. One previously reported case has recovered, so the total number of active cases remains at 25. It has been 74 days since the last case of community transmission.

New Zealanders are currently advised against all international travel, and any Kiwis returning to the country must quarantine for 14 days.