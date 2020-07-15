Air New Zealand reopens Auckland domestic lounge after lockdown delay

The refurbished domestic lounge at Auckland Airport features 10 per cent more seats.

Air New Zealand has reopened its domestic lounge at Auckland Airport after its planned refurbishment was delayed by lockdown.

The 375-seat lounge caters for 10 per cent more visitors than it used to and features a bigger bar and barista station with runway views, a “refreshed” café, and more showers.

It is one of two Koru lounges at the airport. The domestic lounge, located past security, is for passengers flying on the main trunk routes, while the 265-seat regional lounge near the regional gates are for those flying on smaller turboprop aircraft.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Most Air NZ lounges, including the regional lounge in Auckland (pictured), reopened in May.

“Both lounges have the same food and beverage offering and plenty of space to relax or get some work done before flying,” Air New Zealand general manager customer, Liz Fraser, said. “We look forward to welcoming customers to both our lounges in Auckland with more and more New Zealanders beginning to fly again.”

The refurbishment of the domestic lounge began in January but was put on hold when New Zealand entered Covid-19 Alert Level 4.

Most of the national carrier’s lounges reopened across the country on May 25 with new rules designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The self-service buffets and alcoholic drinks were no longer available under alert level 2, but have been back on the menu under level 1.

Access to regional and domestic lounges is given to Air New Zealand Airpoints Elite, Gold, Elite Partner, and Koru membership customers.

While Koru lounges aren't necessarily busy in the current climate, should travel pick up and customer number restrictions remain in place, the lounges could continue to be less crowded.