Australia's Pumpkin Island owners trading island life for New Zealand

The owners of Pumpkin Island, 14 kilometres off the coast of Queensland, are hoping to swap out their island paradise for a life in New Zealand.

For 17 years, Wayne and Laureth Rumble have called Pumpkin Island, on Australia’s southern Great Barrier Reef, home.

But now they’re planning to swap their island paradise for a life in New Zealand.

The island, located on Keppel Bay 14 kilometres off the coast of Yeppoon in Queensland, boasts stunning coral reefs, beaches and sunsets, and is frequently visited by sea turtles, whales, birds and tropical fish.

Wayne and Laureth Rumble are planning to sell their private island, Pumpkin Island in Australia, in favour of a life in New Zealand.

The couple, originally from South Africa, purchased Pumpkin Island in 2003 for $1.3 million AUD. At the time, the island was running a “very low-key” resort with low occupancy, Laureth Rumble said.

“It was more like a little fisherman’s retreat.”

Laureth Rumble/Supplied Pumpkin Island owners Wayne and Lauren Rumble with children Indio, Haven and Steel.

Since then, the Rumbles have converted the 18 acre private island into an award-winning eco-retreat for up to 34 guests, with seaside bungalows sustained completely by renewable energy.

“We see ourselves as custodians of the reef and nature. It’s a very special island.”

However, the couple is ready to let go of island life in favour of moving closer to Wayne’s family in Te Anau and Whanganui, following a cancer diagnosis for Laureth’s mother four years ago.

“We are grateful to be able to have such a lifestyle. It’s very beautiful, we will definitely miss it.”

Laureth Rumble/Supplied Pumpkin Island is known for its coral reefs and unique species of fish.

The couple also owns Elysian Retreat on Long Island in the Whitsunday region of the southern Great Barrier Reef.

If sold, it will be the third time Pumpkin Island has ever changed hands.

The previous owners, Roger and Merle Mason, purchased the island from Snigger Findlay in 1961.

Findlay was reluctant to sell the island, however Roger Mason challenged him to a game of poker, stating that if he won, Findlay would have to sell him the island.

Findlay lost the bet and the deed was transferred to the Masons with a sale price of £60.

“[The island] has so much character.”

Laureth Rumble/Supplied Laureth Rumble said she would miss their lifestyle on Pumpkin Island, but will treasure living nearer family in New Zealand.

Now, the Rumbles are hoping to sell the island for $25M AUD (about $26.6m NZD) and have already had “quite a lot of interest”.

“People are quite excited about owning a little island and the lifestyle it provides.”

Once a buyer is found and Covid-19 border restrictions are lifted, the couple, their children Indio, 5, Haven, 3, and Steel, 1, and Laureth’s mother plan to settle in Nelson.

Asked what business endeavours they might pursue in New Zealand, Laureth said they had “no solid plans”, but were investigating.

But to give up their island paradise makes one thing very clear: “We love New Zealand,” Laureth said.

“It’s so beautiful and the people are friendly. We feel like we can really relate to people in New Zealand.”