Victoria may be excluded from trans-Tasman bubble as Covid-19 cases surge

Victoria surges to a new daily record with 317 Covid-19 cases.

The coronavirus-hit Australian state of Victoria is looking likely to be left out of a trans-Tasman bubble.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he had spoken to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week, including about opening up travel across the ditch.

“She raised that very issue [the bubble] with me, and we're progressing those discussions," Morrison told radio station 3AW.

"It's got to be a little bit moderated for what's happening in Victoria.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in May joined a meeting of Australia's national cabinet. File photo.

“But ... we're working with the states and territories about how they can participate in that."

Ardern in May joined a meeting of Australia’s national cabinet, with both countries afterwards announcing they would be working towards opening up travel as soon as it was safe.

However, earlier in July, she said quarantine-free travel with Australian states could be set up quite rapidly, but not with the country as a whole.

Victoria has been struggling with a worsening second wave of the coronavirus, announcing hundreds of new cases daily this week.

On Friday alone, it reported 428 new coronavirus cases, making it Australia's largest daily increase during the pandemic.

The announcement was the 12th consecutive day of a triple-digit increases for the state.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Restrictions are in place in Melbourne for the next six weeks in a bid to halt the spread.

Melbourne is back in lockdown and for the first time in a century, the border with New South Wales – which is also dealing with a new outbreak – has been closed.

For six weeks, residents are not being allowed to leave their homes unless for essential reasons, such as work, school, grocery shopping or exercise. Retailers are staying open, but with capped visitor numbers.

New South Wales recorded eight new cases on Friday.