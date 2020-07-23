Hamilton Airport put forward for Pacific Island bubble flights

There would be no risk of new arrivals from other countries infecting Pacific bubble travellers at Hamilton Airport, city councillor Ewan Wilson said.

A Hamilton councillor is lobbying for Hamilton Airport to be used for quarantine-free flights to the Pacific, saying the lack of other international flights would make it a safer hub for trans-Pacific travel than Auckland Airport.

Hamilton city councillor Ewan Wilson said he had been in talks with Hamilton Airport owner Waikato Regional Airport Limited (WRAL) for about four or five months “about trying to maximise every opportunity”.

Hamilton Airport would not need any new infrastructure for Pacific flights, Wilson said.

One of the main challenges the mooted Pacific bubble poses to airports and airlines is how to keep passengers travelling within it separate from those arriving from other countries or in transit, he said.

“The significant advantage Hamilton Airport has is we have no other current international services, so there would be no risk of cross-contamination [of Covid-19].

“The airport would require no infrastructure spend as it is capable of international operations and the runway is long enough.”

Hamilton Airport operated as an international airport between 1994 and 2012, with flights to various destinations in Australia, but has been solely domestic since.

Hamilton Airport's runway is already long enough for international flights.

Wilson acknowledged that the airport would need to bring in customs officers to run flights to and from the Pacific, potentially from Tauranga, but said “there would be a debate about who would pay for those services”.

Hamilton Airport CEO Mark Morgan said that, while the airport would investigate any opportunity to recommence international services if that was deemed to be in the best interests of shareholders, it is not a top priority in the current economic environment.

“Like all regional airports, we have been hit hard by the pandemic,” he said. “Our top priority is to trade as best we can through this post-Covid environment to ensure a viable business for our customers, shareholders, stakeholders and staff.”

Morgan said that, while the airport has the capacity to handle flights to the Pacific, “it’s not that simple”.

Hamilton Airport CEO Mark Morgan said the airport's main priority right now is to 'trade as best we can' in the current economic environment.

“What we do not have are the border agencies and associated equipment (customs etcetera) in place for international flights. These could be put in place subject to Government approval, but at this stage, we have not been approached about that.”

Morgan said the airport would be willing to work with any airline interested in operating flights to the Pacific from Hamilton if shareholders were on board, but no airline has expressed an interest in doing so.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the airline has no plans for international services from Hamilton.

Morgan noted that “there are many complex factors to be taken into account when assessing a new route or working with a new airline, including demand, aircraft availability, gate availability and scheduling. It is a medium- to long-term process and is not one that can be established overnight.”

Hamilton Airport is currently operating at about 50 per cent of its pre-pandemic schedule levels, which is better than originally expected, he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks about Rarotonga bubble.

“We are cautiously optimistic this will continue to grow.”

Wilson, meanwhile, said he would continue to lobby for the airport to be used for quarantine-free Pacific flights.

“I will continue to express the opinion that I think this is exactly the time we should be highlighting Hamilton Airport’s strategic point of difference compared to Auckland Airport. If we don’t we are going to miss a significant opportunity.”

Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shut down speculation flights to Rarotonga could be announced this week.

Her comments came after Cook Islands Deputy Prime Minister Mark Brown told the AM Show that an announcement about quarantine-free travel between the two countries could be expected “within a week”.

The Prime Minister’s office told Stuff on July 14: “There are no set dates yet, and any speculation at this stage would be very premature.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week poured cold water on speculation quarantine-flights to the Cook Islands were imminent.

Virus modelling experts told Stuff that, while it would be relatively safe for New Zealand to open up to the Cook Islands right now, an air bridge between the two countries is unlikely to be established until logistical and diplomatic issues are resolved.

Logistical issues include ensuring that passengers travelling to and from the Pacific are kept separate from other international arrivals.

“We need to be sure we can keep travellers separate from other international arrivals at immigration, baggage collection and biosecurity, and this may require new facilities, staggered arrivals, and careful re-rostering of airport staff,” University of Auckland professor Shaun Hendy said.

Epidemiology expert Arindum Basu, by contrast, said he did not think it would be safe for New Zealand to introduce quarantine-free travel with the Cook Islands or other countries while the pandemic remains uncontained elsewhere.