Campervan customer caught out by ban on driving on ski area access roads

Queenstown’s night skiing opened with the largest crowd in years, as hopes fade of a Tasman bubble coming to the rescue. (Video first published July 2, 2020)

When Rebekah Johnstone was fined $300 for driving her Britz campervan to Coronet Peak Ski Area, she was so outraged she cut her trip short.

The Christchurch mother said she has hired a camper from Tourism Holdings (THL) – which operates under the Britz, Maui and Mighty brand names – to take her two daughters skiing for the past five years and never had an issue driving to the popular Queenstown ski area before.

Rebekah Johnstone/Supplied Rebekah Johnstone (pictured left with her daughters) said she had taken a camper up Coronet Peak Rd on previous trips without issue.

So when she received an email about the fine on the second day of her planned 12-day trip to the Queenstown region this July, she called THL to object.

THL said in its email to Johnstone that its telematics system had noticed that she had driven up the Coronet Peak ski field access road two days in a row.

READ MORE:

* Southern skifields underestimate huge school holiday crowds seeking snow

* Thousands enjoy 'epic' day as southern ski fields prepare for capacity weekend

* How to make your family’s first skiing holiday a success



”Please be aware that ALL ski field access roads are restricted roads for our campervans and a $300 penalty is charged for being on said roads,” the email read. “Not only this but it also voids any insurance you have too.”

The terms and conditions of the Britz rental agreement state that campervans cannot be driven on ski field access roads between June 1 and October 31. In signing the agreement, the customer agrees to pay a $300 fine if they drive the camper on a “restricted road”, which also include most unsealed roads and others specified in the agreement.

Diane Rothwell/Supplied THL does not allow customers to drive campervans on ski field access roads between April and October.

Johnstone said she managed to talk herself out of the fine when she protested that the company had not done enough to highlight the restriction on ski area access roads in winter.

Believing the restriction is “pretty hidden” in the terms and conditions, Johnstone feels THL staff should have told her about it when she picked up her camper, particularly as she told staff she was going skiing and the company also hires out snow chains.

“I just would never have booked a holiday in a camper if I knew that [driving to Coronet Peak Ski Area] wasn’t part of the deal… Every year I’ve taken one of their campers up onto that road and I've never been told in the past that it’s not allowed.”

Johnstone decided to return the camper six days early as the main reason for her trip was to visit Coronet Peak and she said she is waiting to hear whether the company will grant her a credit or refund for the days she did not use it.

“I’m still out-of-pocket for the days I didn’t use the camper – for the rental and insurance.”

Rebecca Stevenson/Stuff THL’s Jo Allison said certain roads are restricted ‘for the safety of our customers. And no other reason than that.’

She may have a battle ahead of her, however, as the terms and conditions of the rental agreement also state that “early return of the vehicle does not entitle the customer to any refund of the unused portion of the rental”.

At a time when many Kiwis are taking advantage of cheap campervan deals to visit ski fields and otherwise venture off-piste, Johnstone’s case highlights the importance of always reading all of the fine print.

Johnstone said she was caught out as she had “actively looked” on the Britz website for a restriction on driving on Coronet Peak Road and failed to find one. The restriction is mentioned in an article in the FAQ section of the Britz website, but you do have to search to find it – it is one of 23 articles under the safety and driving subhead.

She said she wasn’t alone, noting that there were four other campers on the ski area access road that day.

She was also concerned when she learnt that unwittingly breaching the terms and conditions of the agreement by driving on the access road had voided her insurance.

Rebekah Johnstone/Supplied Rebekah Johnstone and her daughters cut their trip short when they learnt they couldn’t drive up to Coronet Peak.

“For the last five years I’ve been under the false impression that I was insured on that road.”

THL chief operations officer Jo Allison said the restrictions on specified roads are there “for the safety of our customers. And no other reason than that.

“The roads that we restrict are steep, they’re windy, they’re quite difficult roads... We’re trying to protect them, not knowing for every one of our customers the extent to which they are able, or even understand, the nature of a road that goes up to a ski field.”

Allison said branch staff “always” tell customers they can’t drive a campervan up to a ski field in winter, but that “we may have missed it with this particular customer. So we think we did the right thing by refunding the fine”.

As for the clause dictating no refunds on early returns, Allison said the company does not think it is unreasonable.

“There is a real opportunity cost to us in running the business.”

Johnstone, however, feels THL should be “more upfront” about the restriction given the popularity of skiing among Kiwis.

“In New Zealand we have a lot of ski fields; some access roads are fine and some aren’t. But there’s no clear information on that and when you think of winter holidays in New Zealand, well that is skiing isn’t it?”