Coronavirus: Get ready for the first Christmas with closed borders

The Australian PM has hinted at trans-Tasman flights between Covid-free areas of Australia and New Zealand.

OPINION: Covid-19 has brought many firsts, and this Christmas will likely see another: the first Christmas New Zealand's borders will be closed.

Yes, a small number of returning Kiwis will be allowed in the country – but they’ll face quarantine and a hefty bill of at least $3000 if they're here for less than 90 days.

Iain McGregor/Stuff For the first time since the advent of modern aviation, we're facing a Christmas cut off from our closest neighbour, Australia.

As of 2018, there were 568,000 New Zealand-born people living in Australia – and tens of thousands were no doubt holding out hope a trans-Tasman bubble would be in place for Christmas to reconnect with loved ones.

On Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison raised the prospect of trans-Tasman travel with the idea of a “hot spot” approach.

The finer details haven't been released, but Australia's Channel 7 speculated Morrison wanted to restart travel within Australia by using this new risk-based approach. The network suggested the plan would define a hotspot as a place with 30 cases of community transmission within 10 days.

Under the potential strategy, Australians would be able to travel between non-hotspot cities– and Morrison even opened the door to New Zealand cities being included in the definition.

But Morrison is dreaming if he thinks that’ll wash on this side of the Tasman.

Ardern has previously said Australia must go 28 days without community transmission before she'll consider a travel bubble. Morrison’s approach is on a completely different path, where there could be a small number of cases, and he'd still be happy for travel to occur. Remember, Auckland’s recent outbreak saw the city initially locked down with just four cases.

SUPPLIED Canberra Airport, pictured, had proposed a trans-Tasman bubble with Wellington.

Here are four other reasons trans-Tasman travel before Christmas won’t happen.

1) Victoria

Victoria has more than 1800 active cases, and it has announced a four-step plan to relax restrictions. Under its plan, to return to "Covid-19 normal" the state would need to have 28 days of no new cases, and under its timeline the earliest this is likely to be achieved is December.

Because New Zealand appears set to only deal with Australia as a whole, the country-wide bubble wouldn't open until Victoria is Covid-19 free. New Zealand officials would want to wait a few months to see if Covid-19 bubbled back up, before entertaining the idea of an air bridge.

2) The other dangerous zones

While much of the focus is on Victoria, the two other big states Kiwis love to travel to are also facing community transmission of Covid-19, albeit on a lower level.

New South Wales had 54 cases in the community last week and isn't locking down. Queensland also has 25 active cases.

The apparent strategy emerging in New South Wales is to manage and minimise low levels of Covid-19, rather than aiming for elimination. This in itself is inconsistent with New Zealand's approach, making the long-term hope of quarantine-free travel a tricky one.

123RF Perth Airport, Western Australia. The Australian state has said it wouldn't reopen to interstate travel until other states are Covid-19 free.

3) Will Australia commit to being Covid-19 free?

It's looking increasingly likely that Australia, as a whole, will not commit to eliminating the virus, which makes Ardern's requirement of having 28 days of no community transmission a pipe dream.

There is an obvious exception. Western Australia has said it wouldn't reopen to interstate travel until other states are Covid-19 free – following a similar approach to New Zealand – which raises the prospect of a New Zealand/Western Australia travel bubble. But I don’t see it happening this year because ...

4) The risk of a Kiwi lockdown

Whoever governs New Zealand after the election will be under immense pressure to have the country at alert level 1 during the summer holidays. This will provide much-needed income for tourism businesses, and importantly, mean families can see each other.

If regions, or even the country, spent Christmas in lockdown, a fair few people wouldn't be happy about it. For that reason alone, the Government won't experiment with trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel before Christmas.

The rush home

I've heard plenty of Kiwis who still live overseas are planning on moving home at the end of the year. Likewise, those with deep pockets may still come home, pay the quarantine fee, then spend time with their loved ones.

With the expected influx of Kiwis returning before Christmas, space at managed isolation facilities will surely be limited, and the Government is likely to again restrict plane ticket sales to manage the flow.

Sadly, this is likely the only option for coming home – even for those in Australia – because for the first time since the advent of modern aviation, we're facing a Christmas cut off from our closest neighbour.