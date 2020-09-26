Tourist charged after allegedly carving initials into Rome's Colosseum
An Irish tourist, who was holidaying in Rome, Italy, has been accused of carving his initials into the Colosseum.
CNN reports a 32-year-old man was caught on Monday (Italy time), when the Colosseum's security found his two initials carved six centimetres high into a pillar of the ancient monument.
If found guilty, he would not be the first tourist convicted for defacing the 2000-year-old structure.
In 2014, a Russian tourist was caught carving his initials onto a wall of the Colosseum and was fined €20,000 (NZ$31,438).
The 42-year-old was using a sharp-edged stone to engrave a large K, 25 centimetres tall. As well as the fine, an Italian judge imposed a four-month suspended jail sentence.
In a typical year, a handful of tourists are found trying to deface what is considered to be one of the seven wonders of the world.
Their crimes can lead to jail time, or a fine of no less than €2000 (NZ $3550).
The Colosseum, the biggest amphitheatre built during the Roman Empire standing 48.5 metres tall, welcomed more than six million visitors a year in pre-Covid times.
