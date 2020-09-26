Tourist charged after allegedly carving initials into Rome's Colosseum

Each year, a handful of tourists try to deface Rome’s Colosseum. (file photo)

An Irish tourist, who was holidaying in Rome, Italy, has been accused of carving his initials into the Colosseum.

CNN reports a 32-year-old man was caught on Monday (Italy time), when the Colosseum's security found his two initials carved six centimetres high into a pillar of the ancient monument.

If found guilty, he would not be the first tourist convicted for defacing the 2000-year-old structure.

In 2014, a Russian tourist was caught carving his initials onto a wall of the Colosseum and was fined €20,000 (NZ$31,438).

The 42-year-old was using a sharp-edged stone to engrave a large K, 25 centimetres tall. As well as the fine, an Italian judge imposed a four-month suspended jail sentence.

In a typical year, a handful of tourists are found trying to deface what is considered to be one of the seven wonders of the world.

Their crimes can lead to jail time, or a fine of no less than €2000 (NZ $3550).

The Colosseum, the biggest amphitheatre built during the Roman Empire standing 48.5 metres tall, welcomed more than six million visitors a year in pre-Covid times.