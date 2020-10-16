Trans-Tasman bubble: Lovers set to be reunited on first flights to Australia

Lovers separated by the Tasman Sea due to coronavirus restrictions will soon be reunited as the first safe travel zone flights leave Auckland for Australia.

Air New Zealand, Jetstar and Qantas have begun operating quarantine-free flights from New Zealand to New South Wales and the Northern Territory, meaning passengers won’t have to isolate for 14 days on arrival.

Since March, Australia’s borders have been closed to all except Australian citizens, residents and immediate family members of citizens and residents. Non-citizens and non-residents have had to apply for an exemption to be able to enter the country.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Harwinder Singh is excited to be reunited with his wife Sukhdeep, who he hasn’t seen since he left Australia in February.

Speaking from Auckland Airport, Harwinder Singh, who travelled to New Zealand for work in February and has been stuck away from his wife Sukhdeep for eight months, said he was excited to fly to Sydney on Friday morning.

He said he had missed his wife “like crazy” and couldn’t wait to see her.

The couple have been married for two years and Singh said the separation had been tough.

He had planned to fly out on Friday anyway, but not having to quarantine means they will be reunited that much sooner.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland International Airport had more foot traffic than it’s had for a while, as Australia opens its borders to Kiwis for the first time since March.

Once in Sydney, he will have to wait three days before he can fly to Alice Springs, where his wife and sister are.

“I’ve been waiting and waiting for a visa, so I can see my wife and now I can finally go,” he said.

The flight departure comes as Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters told Australia’s Nine News the one-way agreement won't be expanded until "when we know it is safe to".

But he did offer a small glimmer of hope that Australians might soon be able to visit New Zealand.

"I think in Australia's case, we are only a few days away to be able to say certain states are on top of (the virus) so to speak.”

As for New Zealanders in Australia wanting to get home by Christmas, Mr Peters said people are "hoping it would be so".

"Here we are in mid-October, we should be able to do that. But we've been frustrated so many times on this, interstate and well as intercountry."

Chris McKeen/Stuff Jared Sherburd was farewelled by parents Denise and Todd Sherburd after spending a couple of months running the family business while his Todd recovered from surgery.

Denise and Todd Shurburd were also at Auckland airport on Friday morning, seeing off their son Jared, who is heading back to Melbourne via Sydney.

Jared rushed back to New Zealand in August when his dad had an operation for a double heart bypass.

He faced an anxious wait in quarantine for two weeks before he could finally see his dad.

Since then, he has helped run the family business while Todd recovered. But on Friday morning the family got the news they had been hoping for.

“I got the call from the doctors’ office. It's good news [about the success of the operation] this morning, so it’s been a big day already,” Todd said.

Jared said he can now head back to Melbourne worry-free, where he is looking forward to seeing his girlfriend again and getting back to work.

Benjamin Ling-Vannerus, originally from Sweden, has been stuck in New Zealand since March and will be on one of the first flights to Sydney.

“I was on a world trip when the pandemic hit. My one-month trip to Auckland tuned into a seven-month trip. I’m happy I’ll now be able to move on as Australia was my next intended destination,” he said.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Jetstar and Air New Zealand’s first quarantine-free flights will take off from Auckland Airport on Friday morning. (File photo)

Ling-Vannerus said 2020 had been quite an “intense” time for him, but it hadn’t been too bad being stuck in New Zealand as he had all the great walking tracks to himself.

“I was on the last plane from Vietnam to New Zealand and now I get to be on the first flight from New Zealand to Australia, it’s quite exciting.”

After arriving in Sydney, Ling-Vannerus said he was planning to wait out the pandemic there.

“I want to continue to travel, the situation in Sweden is not very good at the moment.”

Jetstar pilot Tony MacDonald, who will be captaining the airline's first quarantine-free flight, said the planes and crew were ready to take about 300 passengers across the Tasman.

The crew had been given about 10 days notice to get themselves and the aircraft ready for the journey and there would be plenty of extra precautions to ensure safety, he said.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images People travelling from New Zealand to Sydney, Australia will not have to go into isolation upon arrival. (File photo)

It will not be much of a holiday for the crew though. They will spend about an hour in Sydney before heading back to Auckland where they will have to be tested, but will avoid the two-week quarantine.

“It's very controlled and at the end of the day it's the new world, so we'll live with it as long as we can go flying," he said.

Passengers travelling from New Zealand will be required to complete a health declaration stating they have been in New Zealand for at least 14 days. Health screening will also take place on arrival in Sydney.

Those returning to New Zealand from Australia will still need to quarantine for 14 days upon return.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said in order to continue to carry passengers safely, it had introduced what’s known as “quarantine” and “quarantine-free” flights.

“The quarantine-free flights will be for travellers originating from New Zealand who are flying from Auckland to Sydney and are not required to quarantine on arrival in Australia.

AUCKLAND AIRPORT Auckland Airport's international terminal normally handles about 27,000 passengers and 155 flights a day. Coronavirus has changed that.

“Quarantine flights will be open to passengers who do not meet the Safe Travel Zone criteria and will be required to quarantine on arrival in Australia."

Air NZ’s first quarantine-free flight leaves Auckland airport at 10.40am and arrives in Sydney at 12.20pm.

“It’s been a huge undertaking to ensure we are ready for this one-way arrangement. We know passengers onboard may have been waiting a long time to get back to New South Wales,” Foran said.

“Around 90 per cent of those travelling on tomorrow’s flight are booked to travel one-way.”

Between October 16 and October 24, Air NZ will operate three quarantine flights – on October 17, October 22 and October 24. All other flights will be quarantine-free.

On October 22 the airline will operate both a quarantine-free and a quarantine flight. The airline is working through flights from October 25.

Passengers planning to travel interstate beyond New South Wales will need to ensure they have checked state and territory travel restrictions and have the appropriate exemptions/approvals to travel as these continue to change.