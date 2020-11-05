UK 'mega henge' may be 'last hurrah' of the Stone Age

A prehistoric “mega henge” in England’s Dorset may have been built as part of a “last hurrah” of Stone Age people anxious about how immigrants from mainland Europe may change their world, a new study suggests.

Researchers from Cardiff University found that Mount Pleasant – a circular monument near Dorchester the size of nine football fields – was not constructed over centuries as previously thought, but rather in as little as 35 years.

Peter Sandiford/Cardiff University Partt of the Mount Pleasant site near Dorchester under excavation in 1971.

It may have formed part of an intense period of building activity in southern England at the end of the neolithic period in about 2500BC, just before people arrived from the continent with other belief systems and ways of doing things, researchers said.

Lead researcher, Susan Greaney, told The Guardian the “explosion” in monument construction may have been “the last hurrah of the Stone Age”.

“They could see the changes coming and decide to resist them – they may have been thinking: ‘We don’t need these changes. We’ll build bigger and better monuments to our gods. We’ll knuckle down and stick with what we know’,” said Greaney.

Mount Pleasant, which was surrounded by a fence made of huge tree trunks known as a palisade, is one of five known mega henges in southern England, all built around the same time. They, and smaller henges such as Stonehenge, are believed to have been ceremonial sites.

Mount Pleasant would have been built by hundreds of people using simple tools such as antler picks, Greaney said.

Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images Mt Pleasant was built around the same time as other henges in southern England, including the famous Stonehenge (pictured).

The site, which is now ploughed fields, was excavated in the 1970s, turning up items such as antler picks, charcoal and human bones, The Guardian reported.

The Cardiff University researchers used new scientific techniques on excavated items held at Dorset County Museum to determine that the site was built between 35 and 125 years.

Greaney said “the last hurrah” theory was not necessarily correct.

“It may also be that the effort of building these monuments led to a rebellion or a collapse in belief that created a vacuum that allowed people to come in from the continent.”

However, a report on the study published on Cardiff University research website ORCA said there “is a growing sense in which the centuries around 2500BC were pivotal years of change, a major tipping point when rapid transitions took place”.