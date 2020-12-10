Subscribe to Stuff Travel's newsletter and be in to win a Sony digital camera

Stuff has launched a new travel section, one that we hope will inspire Kiwis to see more of our beautiful backyard, and give them an easy way to plan and book their trip.

It’s an exciting time here at Stuff Travel. Not only have we revamped our travel section, making it easy for you to book your next adventure, but we’ve also launched our very own newsletter.

The Stuff Travel newsletter is a free ticket to ride with our travel team each week as we explore the best of New Zealand. We’ll tell you about our favourite finds on the road, before we tell anyone else. We’ll throw in some great deals each week, too.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Stuff Travel has launched an all-new newsletter packed with the latest travel news, inspiration, and great deals.

And to celebrate the launch, we’ve teamed up with Sony to offer our new subscribers the chance to win an amazing prize – the new Sony ZV-1 digital camera, valued at $1499.95.

Supplied The new Sony ZV-1 digital camera is compact and lightweight, making it the perfect travelling companion.

The prize:

This compact and lightweight camera is the perfect travelling companion, making it easy to capture high quality and stunning memories while not compromising on all-important travel space.

You can shoot great video and stills wherever you go, as the ZV-1 is equipped with impressive autofocus technology and intelligent face detection, allowing you to switch from your view to your travel companion and back again for more stylistic and watchable videos.

Supplied This camera is has been designed for vloggers, content creators and casual video shoorters.

The supplied wind-screen reduces wind noise for worry-free outdoor shooting. As well as achieving premium sound quality, that also means you’ll spend less time re-shooting and editing footage affected by the wild New Zealand wind.

Plus, it’s now easier than ever to get great shots while you’re moving. With amazing image stabilisation, you can shoot smooth video when walking and, as the lighting changes shadow to sun, or outdoors to in, the automatic exposure tracks faces and makes sure they always appear well-lit.

How to enter:

To go in the draw to win, all you have to do is make sure you’ve subscribed to the Stuff Travel newsletter before 11.59pm on 15 December, 2020.

Make sure it’s an email address you check regularly, as that’s what we’ll be using to contact the winner, who will be randomly selected from our subscriber list on 16 December, 2020.

Click here to read the full terms and conditions.