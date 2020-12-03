No hope of Pacific travel bubble before Christmas, says Chris Hipkins

New Zealand officials travelled to the Cook Islands last month to investigate a possible travel bubble.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

A travel bubble with the Cook Islands will not be in place before Christmas.

New Zealand officials travelled to the Cook Islands last month to investigate a possible travel bubble.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said preliminary advice suggested they were confident with the border restrictions in place.

READ MORE:

* Rarotonga travel bubble expected by December: New Cook Islands PM

* Cook Islands travel bubble: Why is it taking so long?

* Coronavirus: Christmas in the Cook Islands is a possibility



However, he said work still needed to be done on testing and contact tracing.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says there is no hope of Pacific travel bubble before Christmas.

"In the event that someone over there who's come from New Zealand tested positive, what would they need in terms of testing, what would they need in terms of contact tracing, what support would they need from us, what would our standard operating procedure be?" he said.

"If they ended up having to deal with a small outbreak over there, what would their expectations be of New Zealand in terms of repatriating New Zealanders who were on holiday over there?"

Hipkins said a timeline on the next steps will be made public before Christmas.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.