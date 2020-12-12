Covid-19: Family 'constantly impressed' by Auckland managed isolation experience

Get your smart phone out, Covid-19 contact tracing is about to get even easier, with a new Bluetooth upgrade optional.

From the “lovely fella” who welcomed him as he arrived at the hotel to the “easy and pleasant” checkout experience upon leaving, Stuart Griffith’s managed isolation encounter at The Novotel in Auckland was an “awesome” one that, he says, he’ll remember forever.

The Australian citizen arrived in New Zealand mid-November with his family, New Zealand citizen wife Lauren and 10-month-old son Carter, after spending eight years living in Perth, Australia.

Throughout the course of their two-week stay at the Novotel Auckland Airport Hotel they were “constantly impressed” by the level of care and attention that was given by the hotel and its staff, especially towards their little son.

“The first thing we noticed was that we had a really nice room, with a kingsized bed, a television and a nice on-suite bathroom which included a bath,” he said.

“We had asked for a bath because it's easier to bathe our son, not thinking they would actually give us one.”

“Almost immediately after we arrived we had a call from someone from the restaurant, asking what Carter would like to eat during his stay. We expected to just feed him what we were given. It’s those little things that really make a difference.”

Alongside the breakfast toast (“Carter loves his toast”) and daily tubs of puréed vegetables and meat, were meals for the adults that would be deemed restaurant quality by most, according to the Griffiths.

The menu offered two to three options for each meal, including a vegetarian option, and spanned the likes of sweet and sour pork, marinated salmon with vegetables, porridge laden with fruit, and maple syrup-drizzled pancakes.

“We’ve definitely put on a few kilos while being here,” Stuart laughed.

Fitting then, that they were encouraged to make use of the large carpark outdoors, where they would walk every day for 40 minutes with Carter in the carrier.

Stuart Griffiths/Stuff 10-year-old son Carter was especially catered for during the family’s isolation stay.

“We were very lucky to have such a great walking spot, and the children that stayed there were too. The hotel had a lot of chalk they could give kids and in all the car parks there were drawings and scribbled hopscotch games.”

Stuart and his wife had planned ahead with multiple toys and books for Carter, but they could have got by without them: they received a note within the first few days as a reminder of the trolley downstairs loaded with books, games, pencils and more for children to use at their leisure. All they needed to do was request an item, the letter said.

“They really did have everything covered,” said Stuart.

That’s especially true in regard to the health and safety of the guests. They were given laundry vouchers to use, hand sanitiser had been installed in the lift – so they could use it each time they exited and entered – and the lifts were “constantly deep cleaned”.

The Griffiths were subject to two Covid tests during their stay – “it isn’t the most pleasant thing in the world, but it has to be done” – and staff were always friendly, jovial and wearing gloves and masks.

“I never once felt unsafe there, and I was really impressed by how the staff handled the whole thing.”

Stuart Griffiths/Stuff From pancakes to sweet and sour pork, the menu offered impressive dishes for every meal, the family said.

The family wouldn’t have even made it home in time for Christmas at all if it wasn’t for the serendipitous event that was booking the isolation stay.

When Lauren originally attempted to arrange their isolation there was no availability for the whole month of November, let alone the day their flights were already booked for.

She had been on the phone to immigration in New Zealand while constantly refreshing the isolation booking page, and they both were “literally about to change their flights” when a date popped up for the 20th – the exact date the flights were booked for.

“She couldn’t believe her eyes,” said Stuart. “It’s like the situation was set in stone. We were very, very lucky. Someone, somewhere was definitely looking out for us.”

It’s funny, Stuart said, because a lot of Kiwis have been annoyed with their time in managed isolation, but for him and his family the experience really was an “impressive” one.

That doesn’t mean to say he’s not happy to be out and experiencing freedom, of course.

Due to join Lauren’s relatives in New Plymouth, where the two bought a house three months ago, he says he’s “very excited” to kickstart his family life in New Zealand.

Alongside Perth, he says, it’s “one of the top two places in the world to be” right now.