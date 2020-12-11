Queensland to reopen its border to New Zealand this weekend

Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. The decision for quarantine-free travel to Queensland from New Zealand was made on the advice of the state's chief health officer.

Queensland will open its border to visitors from New Zealand from Saturday, in a further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

"We are actually opening up to New Zealand from 1am (AEST) [4am NZT] tomorrow morning," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Friday.

Palaszczuk, who's in Canberra for Friday morning's national cabinet meeting, said the decision was made on the advice of the state's chief health officer as New Zealand reached 28 days of zero community transmission.

"Jeannette Young advised me late last night that New Zealand is good to go," she told Nine's Today show.

"We are hoping that eventually New Zealand will not have to do that hotel quarantine upon return, and then there would be free-flowing movement between the two (jurisdictions)."