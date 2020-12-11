Fears that European jaunts will be canned for Brits post-Brexit

Travel industry bosses have pleaded with the EU not to block Britons from heading to Europe after January 1, as it emerged a coronavirus travel ban could apply to the UK.

The EU blocks the citizens of most states who are not members from travelling to Europe – a policy that could see holidays cancelled and misery for the British travel industry in the new year.

Tourism bosses said individual states should be “sensible and override any EU-bloc decision which prevents entry”, or the European Council should add the UK to its safe list of countries.

It came as Brussels demanded continued access to UK fishing waters for 12 months under a no-deal Brexit and threatened to stop planes and lorries travelling to the bloc unless it caved to its “level playing field” demands.

In a bid to ratchet up pressure on Boris Johnson as trade talks resumed yesterday, the European Commission set out unilateral contingency plans that make clear it would push for the UK to remain tied to its rules and standards whether there was a trade deal or not.

The documents prompted fury among senior Tory Brexiteers, who accused the EU of “piratical behaviour” and attempting to “blackmail” the UK into conceding parts of its sovereignty.

An EU official said: "Everything here is basic. It is nowhere near as good as a deal and these are not mini-deals."

An EU official said: “Everything here is basic. It is nowhere near as good as a deal and these are not mini-deals.”

However, EU sources also signalled the measures could be hardened or softened. This could entail shortening the length of the measures, one said, raising fears among MPs it was part of a negotiating tactic to force Johnson to concede ground.

Yesterday, No 10 signalled it would reject EU demands on fishing, with the Prime Minister's spokesman reiterating that the UK “would never accept arrangements and access to UK fishing waters which are incompatible with our status as an independent coastal state”.

He added that the UK would look “very closely” at the plans and discuss them with the EU, although he insisted Johnson would not countenance an extension of the talks.

As Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said restrictions on travel would be "kept under review", Paul Charles, the PC Agency travel consultancy chief executive, said: "I cannot believe that EU countries who rely on the spending power of UK business and leisure travellers will seek to block entry after Jan 1. Cool heads need to prevail at this politically difficult time. I'm sure individual countries who need UK tourism will be sensible and override any EU-bloc decision which prevents entry.”

Julien Warnand/AP European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has agreed to resume negotiations with the UK.

Borders and health policy remain national rather than European powers, and the “ban” is advisory on member states, rather than binding.

On Thursday, Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen, the commission president, agreed to resume negotiations, despite warning that “very large gaps” remained over the level playing field, fishing and enforcing the agreement.

Von der Leyen said the level playing field guarantees were the price of the trade deal, as she arrived at a summit to brief EU leaders. “We are willing to grant access to the single market to our British friends – it is the largest single market in the world. But the conditions have to be fair,” she said.

Summing up the mood in Brussels, Stefan Lofven, the Swedish prime minister, said: “I'm a bit more gloomy today. As far as I hear, there was no progress made in the recent days.

“We've always said that we are preparing for the worst ... hoping for the best. And now it seems difficult, it's a difficult situation.”

Michael Sohn/AP Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, pictured with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, has described the Brexit deadlock as “a difficult situation”.

The launch of the plans follows weeks of pressure from EU leaders to bring them forward. Mrs Von der Leyen had refused for fear of upsetting the delicately poised negotiations.

However, with both sides deadlocked three weeks before the transition period ends, she said the measures were now required because even if a deal was reached there was “no guarantee” it could be ratified in time.

The plans propose four contingency measures to mitigate “significant disruptions” on January 1 without an agreement. These include allowing “certain” air services between the UK and the EU to continue for six months, providing the UK does the same, as well as the recognition of aviation safety certificates.

Similarly, flows of road freight and passengers will continue for six months, providing the UK follows suit.

However, the proposals require that the UK maintains “sufficiently high and comparable standards” in these areas.

The EU is also demanding a 12-month fisheries agreement with “continued reciprocal access” to each other's waters, with the intention of finding a permanent solution during this period.

Frank Augstein/AP An EU supporter waves a flag in front of parliament in London.

The four plans are separate from one another, EU sources confirmed, suggesting it would not rescind the offer to mitigate transport disruption in the event the UK rejected its fishing offer.

Criticising the proposals yesterday, David Jones, a senior member of the European Research Group of Brexiteer Tory MPs, told The Daily Telegraph it was “effectively blackmail”.

"It's piratical behaviour," he said. “It's clear they are desperate to do a deal. All they need to do is treat us like any other third countries they have deals with.

“I'm pretty sure the response the Prime Minister will give is that this country does not buckle in the face of intimidation, threats and blackmail. That's not how we do business.”

Fellow Tory Andrew Bridgen said: “They can't get a level playing field in via the backdoor by these mini-deals. If we can't accept it by the front door, we can't accept it by the backdoor.”

A third Conservative MP added: “I think people will begin to see that they are behaving in a really vindictive way. They are absolutely determined to punish us for leaving.”