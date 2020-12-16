Rhythm and Vines, campsites could cope with Covid-19 outbreak, say organisers

Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield warn holidaymakers to stay prepared in the event of a lockdown over the holidays.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

One of the county's biggest music festivals says it is prepared if it has to lock down if some of its 14,000 revellers get Covid-19.

The government has unveiled its plan for a possible resurgence of Covid-19 in the summer break, using an outbreak at a music festival or a campground as one scenario.

In that example, all the campers would have to stay longer, and in their bubbles, until health officials could assess the situation and get contact tracing going.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Government turns attention to predicting outbreaks at the maritime border

* Here's how the cost of a Kiwi 12 days of Christmas has changed this year

* Prepare for a short lockdown while on holiday, pack a 'Covid kit', Government warns



A large proportion of those at Rhythm and Vines camp on-site and director Hamish Pinkham said the festival was prepared if it had to host for a few extra days.

Supplied Rhythm and Vines says it is prepared if it has to lock down if some of its 14,000 revellers get Covid-19 (file photo).

"We've got flushing toilets, we've got warm showers, we've got Portaloos, enough food and beverage to get us through the week. You know, it wouldn't be the worst place to be if the country was locked down," he said.

Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said the reaction to every situation would be different but in the example given on Tuesday, health officials would likely need everyone to stay on-site for a day or two while they got testing and contact tracing going.

Hotwater Beach Top 10 Holiday Park owner Sheree Webster said they would be able to cope, especially after hosting nearly 80 international tourists for the whole of the alert level 4 lockdown.

There was plenty of ability for people to socially distance while staying in their bubbles, she said.

But it was likely the camp would want help and advice from the police and health authorities.

Holiday Parks Association chief executive Fergus Brown said the announcement was the first he had heard about possible campsite lockdowns.

The association's members were mostly happy with the government's response but wanted to find out more about what to do in that scenario, he said.

Epidemiologist Nick Wilson said the virus was less likely to spread at outdoor festivals than indoor events but there were risks - including a difficulty tracing close contacts and people taking the virus to different parts of the country.

That was the worst-case scenario example presented by the government - an infected festival-goer, with no known links to the border, taking the virus home with them.

It could send New Zealanders back to their bubbles with a rise in alert levels.

The government had missed a chance to finesse the alert levels so any change was more targeted than the current blunt instruments which caused cause so much disruption, Wilson said.

It also needed to put more focus on stopping the virus getting through the border, which still had critical holes, he said.

And the Bluetooth feature on the Covid Tracer app which allows contact tracing between passing strangers should be promoted more because that could make all the difference at a big event, he said.

.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.