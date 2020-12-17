IATA Travel Pass: How the digital health passport will work

A new global health passport that will store travellers’ Covid-19 test results and vaccination information will require users to take a selfie which will be matched with biometric passport data.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released more details about its IATA Travel Pass, a mobile app that is being developed with the aim of reopening international travel.

Stuff The IATA Travel Pass will link to an electronic copy of your passport.

It comes as the New Zealand Government has announced it has secured enough Covid-19 vaccines for the whole population, and will start offering free vaccines from the middle of 2021.

IATA, which represents 290 airlines, last month announced its health app was in the “final development phase” and would be ready to launch on Android and iPhone in the first quarter of 2021.

“The IATA Travel Pass is a solution that both travellers and governments can trust. And it is being built with data security, convenience and verification as top priorities," IATA director-general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* The vaccines you should already consider having before travelling

* Everything travellers need to know about vaccine passports

* Covid-19: The app that could help unblock global air travel



How the app will work

To verify their identity, travellers will need to link the IATA Travel Pass with their ePassport.

Travellers will download the free IATA Travel Pass app to their smartphone and take a selfie.

They will be prompted to scan the data on the two lines at the bottom of their passport photo page with their smartphones, and scan the data-chip on their passport.

The IATA Travel Pass will then match the selfie with the biometric passport data.

How test results and vaccine information will be verified

Currently, the only disease that requires an official international certificate of vaccination is yellow fever. This is called the “yellow card”, or International Certificate of Vaccination and Prophylaxis, and is managed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

CDC.GOV An example of a "yellow card" used to show yellow fever vaccination.

In a statement, IATA said WHO is developing new standards that will make these certificates “vastly more secure and will dramatically reduce fraud”. The IATA Travel Pass will be designed to accommodate these new standards.

Until a Covid-19 vaccine is widely available, the IATA Travel Pass will be mostly used to display Covid-19 test results.

IATA said it would partner with selected and established laboratories to securely link their test results with the verified identity of the IATA Travel Pass holder.

Who will control the data

According to IATA, the traveller will control what information is shared from their phone with airlines and authorities – there won’t be any central database or data repository storing the information.

IATA said the pass would be built on the “highest standards of data protection laws”. For iPhone, it will use the “Secure Enclave” features of Apple devices and similar security encryption technology for Android.

But it won’t be the only digital health pass option...

The IATA Travel Pass is just one of the Covid-19 safe travel solutions being developed, which means travellers may need more than one app, depending on what different airlines and governments decide to use.

The World Economic Forum is currently trialling a platform called CommonPass, which would also allow travellers to document and share their Covid-19 status electronically.

Singapore-based health and security firm International SOS is developing the ICC AOKpass mobile app, which also stores medical information.