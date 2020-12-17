Huka Prawn Park shuts down fishing after numbers 'mysteriously' dwindle

It’s been a Taupō institution since ages ago, but Huka Prawn Park has been forced to close its prawn fishing facilities after numbers mysteriously went into decline.

New Zealand’s only prawn park has been breeding tropical prawns in geothermally heated waters for 30 years and, over the past few years, numbers have dwindled. This year, numbers are lower than ever and it has left park staff and scientists stumped.

Co-owner Richard Klein said he was “devastated” to have to temporarily close the prawn-fishing part of the park, which sits on the upper banks of the Waikato River.

“But we, along with our consulting scientists, are truly baffled about what is happening to the prawns. And for some reason the issues are worse in summer.”

Brook Sabin The summer holidays are upon us, but that doesn't mean our end of year breaks need to be expensive.

READ MORE:

* The battle for the best Instagram picture: Tekapo vs Taupō

* Family digs deep for whopper prawn

* Five New Zealand 'attractions' that don't live up to the hype



This year’s decline seemed to be a different problem to one they thought they had solved – though growing a tropical species in a temperate climate was always a challenge.

While prawns still featured in the park’s restaurant, Klein said that recently the park had not been able to grow enough to meet demand.

“We’ve had to supplement them with identical ethically grown prawns from Thailand ... They’re very much still on the menu and served in a picturesque riverside setting,” Klein said.

The business was committed to getting on top of the frustrating problem, he said, but luckily had years ago diversified into other activities “to get kids off the couch”. Prawn fishing was now just one part of the park’s range of things to do for family groups.

“We’re confident we’ll continue,” Klein said.

Tamara Thorn/Stuff Park visitors have been complaining about the lack of prawns in the fishing pond for some time now.

Visitors have been complaining about the lack of prawns at the park for some time now.

A recent TripAdvisor reviewer from Feilding said she and a friend had visited “for a fun day out ready to catch a prawn or two, or at least manage a few bites”.

“After paying, the lady told us that they haven’t had many prawns being caught at the moment,” she wrote. “Stayed for 2 hours without a single bite. Waste of money and time. I’m actually convinced there’s none in the pond at this point.”

A reviewer from Wellington, who visited the park in October, said she and her partner reluctantly parted with $119 to take their 5-year-old daughter and her grandparents to the park, but they did not catch a single prawn.

Supplied Park-sourced prawns no longer feature on the restaurant menu because of the dwindling numbers.

“The whole hour and a half we sat there, we saw one prawn being caught. Walking around the ponds looking into people’s buckets, our daughter counted 5 prawns around the two ponds we were at – yes! 5!”

Another October visitor had a similar experience. “Didn’t catch a thing or even a bite,” she said.

“Sounds like everyone [is] experiencing the same thing. I asked the staff and they said they lost a lot of stock over lockdown. Seems a bit stink to have everyone fishing with no prawns.”

Robert Steven/Stuff The park’s other facilities include Taupō's first and only Aqua Cycle Water Trike.

Nonetheless, the park retains a rating of four out of five stars on TripAdvisor.

The park initially started as a project to breed tropical prawns in captivity using heat from the geothermal power station next door.

Over the years, it added to its facilities and has become a popular tourist attraction, particularly with families. As prawn numbers have declined, it has developed still more alternative attractions, including a dedicated stand-up paddleboard and rowing pond that is set to open shortly.

Supplied Huka Prawn Park's low prawn numbers have led it to develop other attractions.

Other facilities include paddle boats, water trikes, rainbow trout feeding, and a riverside walk ending in geothermally heated baths for people to soak their feet in.

Tours of the prawn nursery and hatchery are also still available, enabling visitors to feed baby prawns.

Park entry fees have been reduced slightly as a result of the closure of the prawn fishing. Adults now pay $25 to enter the park instead of $29.50, while children pay $13.50 instead of $16. Family passes for two adults and up to five children cost $65.