The unofficial rules for flying on Christmas Day

OPINION: On December 25 a few years ago, I rocked up to Wellington Airport clad in a pair of reindeer antlers, ready to embrace the magic of travelling on Christmas Day.

I thought it would be just like the movies. I fully expected Christmas music, and festive attire. I half expected one of my seatmates to have a mid-flight meltdown as they realised they’d accidentally left their youngest child home alone.

But to my great indignation, it could have been any other day. There was barely a festive dangly earring in sight as we queued up at the airport. There was no sense of camaraderie or excitement onboard. We could have been winging our way to an insurance broker conference for all the merriment on that flight.

So other yuletidephiles don’t have to go through the same disappointment, I’ve come up with five unofficial rules for flying on Christmas Day.

1. You must wear festive headgear

I strongly believe that some form of festive headgear should be compulsory to travel on Christmas Day, whether it be traditional accessories like antlers or a Santa hat, or more creative options like this ridiculous travel pillow which you could quite easily fashion into a realistic-looking turkey, a la Mr Bean.

Stuff The "Ostrich" travel pillow bears a striking resemblance to Mr Bean's turkey head incident.

The mandatory face covering requirement has only expanded the range of possibilities. Decorate your covering with white cotton wool and you’ve got yourself a Santa beard, or stitch a big red pom pom over the nose for a Rudolph-the-Covid-Reindeer look – see UK-based business Delaney Designs for some festive face mask inspiration. For a last-minute bedazzle job, simply pinch some tinsel and baubles off your Christmas tree and attach them to your mask earloops.

Delaney Designs Christmas jumpers are so 2019 – this year is all about the festive face mask.

2. You must participate in an onboard Christmas sing-along

Airlines should pop a little song sheet in your seat pocket, and then following the safety demonstration, the flight attendants could lead the plane in a great big jolly sing-along. Imagine how glorious it would be, taking off at the exact moment everyone attempts to hit Mariah Carey’s whistle tone in All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Kudos to Cebu Air, which used this classic song as the soundtrack for a “safety demo dance” one year.

And no, noise-cancelling earphones are absolutely not allowed. They won’t fit over your festive headgear, anyway – refer to rule number one.

3. You must have a heartwarming airport reunion

Whether it’s your long-distance lover, your mum, or your corporate car driver waiting for you in arrivals, you will run to them in slow-motion, before leaping into their arms and whispering “Merry Christmas… I made it,” in their ear (“erm, thank you… Mr Jones, is it?” your driver will tenderly reply).

screenshot Have a Christmas airport reunion that will stop Hugh Grant feeling gloomy about the state of the world.

However, if you are not a boarding pass holder, please refrain from breaching airport security in your attempt to let your true love know how you really feel before they fly. That scene with the kid in Love Actually really annoys me, actually.

4. You must not eat Christmas lunch before flying

It’s far too risky. I don’t mean in terms of weight dispersal on the plane – although if you’re travelling on a turboprop, it’s definitely something to consider. But do you really want to be confining yourself to a metal canister at 35,000 feet with a tum full of turkey and pav?

I have a friend who had some dodgy ham before boarding a flight to Singapore on Christmas Day. His symptoms came on so suddenly and violently that he had to be taken off the plane in Canberra, where he spent the next few days recovering in a hotel room. Worst Christmas ever.

5. You must not be a Grinch to airline employees

These people are working on Christmas Day so you can get to wherever you need to be, so make sure you’re on their nice list. Don’t try and stuff more than 7kg worth of presents in your hand luggage, don’t whinge about things that are out of their control, and don't expect special treatment just because it’s Christmas.

Be polite, wish them a Merry Christmas, and maybe even give them a couple of Roses from one of those boxes of choccies you’re toting home as a token of your appreciation.