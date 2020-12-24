In photos: What it's like to fly between two Covid hotspots right now

The security officer pointing the thermometer barely glanced, but wished the traveller a “Happy Holiday.” The luggage wrappers day-dreamed of better times, and the list of departing flights didn’t even fill one video screen.

This is Christmas travel 2020, a pale shadow of prior holiday crushes, with less than 100 masked-and-sanitised passengers lining up for a flight from Johannesburg, South Africa to the French capital Paris, hoping it will not be cancelled at the last minute.

Covid-19 just mutated and many flights from South Africa are being banned.

Jerome Delay/AP Passengers wait in line to check-in for their Air-France flight to Paris.

Normally, Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport is packed solid this time of year. Usually, travellers pushing trolleys of oversized luggage snake through lines to the check-in counters, followed by more long lines for security and again for immigration. Even the business lounges are overcrowded and it can take 20 minutes to pay for a duty-free bottle of wine.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Another coronavirus variant detected in UK, as travel resumes across the English Channel

* Happy holidays - but don't get your hopes up for 2021

* Kiwis' Covid Christmas: Big need, but even bigger heart



Jerome Delay/AP South African health ministry officials collect tracing forms from international travellers at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport.

Not this Christmas.

The check-in is effortless. There is no need to show proof of a Covid-19 test. There are no lines at security, where the big old X-ray machines have been replaced by a high-tech full-body scanner. Just a quick temperature check and turn in a tracking form to a health official.

Jerome Delay/AP Passengers wait to board their Air France flight to Paris.

The international terminal is empty. Most shops are closed, aside from the duty-free (but not profit-free) perfume, alcohol and tobacco store, a sunglasses franchise and a listless electronics shop.

Boarding is a breeze, as it should be when a plane is at less than 40 per cent capacity.

Jerome Delay/AP A hand sanitising pump stands in the middle of a near-empty departure terminal as few passengers board and Air France flight to Paris.

Passengers wearing designer cloth masks are politely requested to take them off and wear the not-so-trendy yet universally acknowledged as effective light blue surgical mask.

Ten hours later, after a smooth flight over the African continent in the dark of night, the 15-year-old Boeing 777 touched down in a typical winter mist at Paris’ Charles De Gaulle airport.

Jerome Delay/AP Passengers go through a temperature check as they enter the terminal at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport.

There, despite the very early hour, hundreds line up at the transit desk. With London, a popular European transit hub, being a no-go-zone for many, travellers reverted to Paris or Frankfurt as their European transit point.

Jerome Delay/AP Passengers board an Air France flight bound for Paris at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport.

For those whose final destination is Paris, passengers are triaged for immigration, depending on their flight’s origin. Proof of a negative Covid-19 test is required but social distances are not necessarily observed.

Jerome Delay/AP The flight path of flight AF995 is displayed on a passenger's screen as the plane flies over Botswana.

Curbside, it is raining, dark, and the cab driver is inaudible, for there is a thick plastic sheet separating him from the passengers.

Jerome Delay/AP Arriving passengers walk by a Christmas tree at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport terminal E.

It is now past 6am and the curfew has been lifted over Paris – the highways are packed.

Happy 2020 Holidays!