Air New Zealand one of world's top three safest airlines for 2021

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble finally gets the green light, passengers on either side of the Tasman can be assured they’ll be flying on two of the world’s safest airlines.

Both Qantas and Air New Zealand have been named among the top 20 safest airlines in the world for 2021 in the annual ranking from AirlineRatings.com, with Qantas awarded the top spot, and Air New Zealand coming in third place, after Qatar Airways.

It was the third year in a row Australia’s flag carrier was put at the top of the list by AirlineRatings.com’s editors, who take into account an airline’s crash and serious incident record, audits, industry-leading safety initiatives, and fleet age.

This year, the challenge of Covid-19, which grounded planes all over the world, resulted in additional criteria.

Aircraft that had been parked for months had to be deemed operationally safe, and the retraining of crew, pilots and ground staff after periods of non-service was also considered.

“Last year was extremely difficult for airlines with Covid-19 slashing travel and Airline Ratings editors have looked particularly at the lengths airlines are going to retrain pilots ahead of a return to service,” editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas said.

“In the case of Qantas, a 737 pilot goes through a six-day course, including a day on well-being.”

In previous years, the website has named its No.1 safest airline, and listed the rest of the airlines alphabetically. But for 2021, it has ranked each of the top 20 airlines in numerical order.

“There is very little between the top 20, they are all standouts,” Thomas said.

The top 10 safest low-cost airlines were shared separately in alphabetical order, these were Air Arabia, Allegiant, easyjet, Frontier, Jetstar Group, Jetblue, Ryanair, Vietjet, Westjet, and Wizz.

Alongside the traditional safety rankings, AirlineRatings.com this year named its top 20 airlines for Covid-19 compliance.

Air New Zealand made this list, which was based on airlines that had gone “above and beyond” in the protection of passengers or in adding flexibility to travel, while Qantas did not.

Other airlines which were recognised for Covid-19 compliance included Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways.

