Coronavirus: Even vaccinated travellers from UK and US will need negative test before coming to NZ

Professor Shaun Hendy says the new strain is a ‘risk’ for our border because it is much more transmissible.

Even travellers vaccinated against Covid-19 will be required to show proof of a negative test result before boarding flights from the UK and US to New Zealand, the Government’s new rules state.

The rules, which kick in at 11:59pm on January 15, are a response to concern about high rates of infection overseas and new strains of the virus thought to spread more quickly and easily than earlier variants.

The test must be taken no more than 72 hours before the first flight in a traveller’s journey is set to depart.

Gareth Fuller/AP From January 29, it will be an offence for travellers from the UK and the US to enter New Zealand without a negative Covid-19 test result. (File photo)

Those transiting in New Zealand before continuing to another country will also be required to produce a negative test result, even if they don’t leave the airport.

Vaccinated travellers who return a positive result will need to produce a medical certificate stating they are not infectious.

From January 29, it will be an infringement offence to travel to New Zealand from the UK or US without the required negative test result or medical certificate.

“The pre-departure test is a measure to keep us all safe,” the Covid-19 website states.

“Most airlines already require travellers to have a pre-departure test and provide evidence of a negative result prior to boarding a plane.

“Pre-departure tests are also a legal requirement for most countries that are transit hubs.”

Travellers will have to pay for the tests, which must be taken in an authorised laboratory at an airport, such as Heathrow, or privately.

Only PCR, TR-PCR, LAMP and antigen test results will be accepted.

Those unable to take a test for medical reasons will be required to provide a medical certificate stating why.

Travellers who return a positive test result should not travel. Those who wish to do so after they have recovered will need to get a medical certificate within 72 hours of departure confirming their recovery.

Those diagnosed with Covid-19 within three months of departure must be examined by a medical practitioner with evidence of their past infection, and obtain a medical certificate saying they are no longer infectious.

If a traveller’s flight is cancelled, they will still be required to produce a negative test result obtained within 72 hours of departure, or a medical certificate.

Those whose flights are delayed by 24 hours or less will still be able to travel, even if their first flight leaves 72 hours or more after their test. Those delayed more than 24 hours will need to take a new test.

Supplied Travellers from the UK and US whose flights are delayed more than 24 hours will be required to take another Covid-19 test before boarding their flight to NZ.

Day zero/day one tests upon arrival in New Zealand will still be required. Travellers from the UK and the US will also still have to complete 14 days in managed isolation in New Zealand.

“Pre-departure testing is an additional measure to further reduce the risk of new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, in line with our elimination strategy,” the Covid-19 website states.

“It is complementary to existing testing requirements, such as the new day zero testing, and does not duplicate them.”

Travellers are advised to contact their airlines for more information about pre-flight requirements.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins previously said work was underway to extend the requirement to other long-haul flights to New Zealand.

Many countries have introduced tougher restrictions on travellers from the UK after a surge in people in that country testing positive for a Sars-CoV-2 virus variant.