The trans-Tasman bubble is dead for now: here's what needs to happen instead

Kiwis who have not been in a designated Covid-19 hot spot in the past 14 days can now travel to Australia without needing to go into quarantine.

OPINION: Hope of a trans-Tasman bubble in the first few months of 2021 is fading.

The three east coast states, New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland, have all experienced fresh Covid-19 scares in recent weeks.

Brisbane spent the weekend in a snap three-day lockdown, after a quarantine hotel cleaner tested positive for the highly infectious UK variant, and had been out in the community while contagious.

A small number of community cases continue to bubble away in New South Wales, including three cases on Sunday. And after a significant lockdown last year, Victoria experienced fresh community cases early this year that were linked to travel from New South Wales.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images The three biggest trans-Tasman routes – Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane – all have fresh Covid-19 issues.

So, the three biggest trans-Tasman routes – Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane – all have fresh Covid-19 issues.

Late last year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a two-way quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia was on track to open in the first quarter of 2021. But with developments since then, opening by the end of March is on increasingly shaky ground. Ardern has previously said Australia needed to be free of community transmission for 28 days for the bubble to be considered. That has so far proved elusive and is likely to continue.

Many outbreaks in Australia, including the latest community cases in Victoria, have been linked to interstate travel. That’s lead to borders being shut at little notice, and stranding Australians. It’s been messy.

Ardern would be hesitant to join this mess when there is no firm evidence Australia has been able to consistently keep Covid-19 under control. Yes, New Zealand needs the tourism dollars from Australia, but is it worth the risk of another lockdown here?

Ardern has played a cautious hand with Covid-19, and that’s encouraged a cautious public who have little appetite for risk. Keeping Covid-19 out is only getting harder, with cases continuing to balloon overseas, not to mention two highly contagious new strains from the United Kingdom and South Africa.

There are two more realistic options:

1) A bubble with Western Australia, which has gone more than 250 days without community transmission. It is the best-performing state in Australia and outstrips New Zealand’s run of being Covid-19 free by quite some margin.

2) Ardern could wait until vaccines start rolling out in Australia, and only allow vaccinated Aussies to enter New Zealand. There is a big caveat with this idea. We know Covid-19 vaccines stop symptoms, but we don’t yet know if they stop transmission. Answering that question will be crucial.

If vaccines are proven effective at stopping transmission (we should know more soon, now that vaccines are being rolled out into general populations) the Tasman bubble may wait for vaccinated travellers. Australia has set a deadline to vaccinate its entire population by October, so millions of Australians will be vaccinated in the months before that – and those people may be the first to enter New Zealand without the need to quarantine. That could realistically start happening mid-year, if not sooner.

If Ardern still has her sights set on a Tasman bubble by the end of March, she has a lot of work to convince a cautious country. Kiwis have just enjoyed a Christmas and New Year free of any restrictions – it seems few want to risk that freedom, especially with a vaccine in sight.

