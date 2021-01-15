'We feel very grateful to be here': YouTube couple relocate from the US to NZ

Travel vlogger Alex Ayling announces he and his wife Carrie Rad are moving to New Zealand.

Three months after announcing they were relocating from the US to New Zealand, a pair of YouTube stars have touched down in Auckland to start their new life here.

Alex Ayling, also known as “Alex The Vagabond”, has had more than 100,000 views on his video titled: “Why We’re Leaving California & Moving to New Zealand” since posting it in October.

In it, the travel influencer explained why he and his now-wife, Carrie Rad – also a professional YouTuber – decided to make the move, and how they were able to do it thanks to Ayling’s dual American and New Zealand citizenship.

Supplied Alex Ayling and Carrie Rad have relocated from the US to New Zealand.

When they arrived this week, the coronavirus situation back home was the worst it had ever been, with Southern California still under a stay-at-home order and Los Angeles County fast approaching one million confirmed cases.

READ MORE:

* Passports office urges Kiwis to renew expired passports

* A Covid love letter to NZ: Money can't buy happiness, but a Kiwi passport can

* 'I am stuck, I am going to maximise my time here.' Dubai tour guide makes most of six months stranded in New Zealand



“Even just driving into Auckland on the bus with our masks on, and looking out the bus windows and seeing people happily walking around without masks, and cafes and restaurants open... it’s going to take us a while to get used to that,” Ayling said on the phone from his managed isolation hotel.

“It’s almost like Covid PTSD.”

But the couple – who boast more than 326,000 subscribers between them – insist their decision to move to New Zealand wasn’t because of everything that’s happening in the US.

“There were quite a lot of comments [on the video] implying this was a politically motivated move, and we were trying to ‘escape’ America,” Ayling said.

Moving to New Zealand had been in the works well before the pandemic. While Ayling was born in the US, his father is a Kiwi. As a child, he would travel here regularly to visit family in Hawke's Bay.

“I kind of grew up between cultures... New Zealand has been on my radar for my whole life, and I always really enjoyed visiting.”

Supplied The couple last visited New Zealand in 2019.

He later spent a semester at the University of Otago, and did a stint in Queenstown, working and snowboarding.

Then in 2013, he and his brother Marko returned to New Zealand after winning an all-expenses paid trip around the world, visiting six continents in six months, and making videos for a global travel website.

From that experience, the brothers started a travel-focused YouTube channel called the “Vagabrothers”, which has more than one million subscribers. They were active until last year, when they decided to focus on individual projects.

Ayling first took Rad to New Zealand in March 2019, and the couple spent three weeks travelling around the North Island and the top of the South Island in a campervan. They quickly fell in love with the idea of the New Zealand lifestyle.

”We were ready to get out of the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and move to a country that was half the population of just our city,” Rad said.

They booked flights to return in March 2020 to see more of the country and look at where they might like to settle down.

But as borders closed all over the world, they instead found themselves locked down in Los Angeles, finding comfort in clips of the classic rural show Country Calendar.

“When you’re in lockdown in a city of 12 million people with a pandemic running rampant, while you can’t go outside for fear of catching a deadly virus, then you’re seeing Country Calendar – you’re sitting there thinking, ‘this is like lifestyle ASMR’.”

Supplied The pair are keen gardeners and Country Calendar fans.

Air New Zealand had given them a year to rebook their flights, so they set to work planning the move, with Rad having to apply for a critical purpose visit visa, and their dog, Lanka, having to complete his own quarantine.

Arriving in the country was a relief, the couple said.

“We could almost feel our bones and our stress unfold and melt a bit when we started getting here. It felt safe, it felt controlled, it felt organised, it felt warm and friendly," Rad said.

Ayling added: “One of the most amazing things about New Zealanders is that the default is kindness. And I think that coming from America in 2020, that’s something we’ve sorely missed. We feel very grateful and very blessed to be here.”

While the pair still don’t know where they will base themselves in New Zealand, they were looking forward to exploring the country once they were out of quarantine, and documenting their new life.

“We’re going to be sharing as much of the journey as we can with our audience,” Ayling said.

”Hopefully coming here and thoroughly exploring New Zealand and sharing it on my channel will not only inspire other people to want to come and visit New Zealand when it’s safe, but also inspire New Zealanders to get out and explore their own backyard.”