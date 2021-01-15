Cook Islanders can travel to New Zealand quarantine-free from January 21

Passengers from the Cook Islands will be able to travel to New Zealand without having to quarantine – but the arrangement is only one-way for now.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from January 21.

“Following confirmation of the Cook Islands’ Covid-free status, and the implementation of strict health and border protocols we are now in the position to resume quarantine-free travel for passengers from the Cook Islands into New Zealand,” Ardern said.

COOK ISLANDS TOURISM New Zealanders will have to wait a bit longer before they can travel to the Cook Islands.

However, at this stage the arrangement did not apply to New Zealanders wishing to travel to the Cook Islands.

“We said we would take a phased approach to resuming two-way travel and will do so only once all safety protocols can be met,” Ardern said.

Two-way quarantine-free travel between the two countries was on track to resume within the first three months of the year.

Brown said Cook Islanders looked forward to quarantine-free entry to New Zealand to enable access to essential services, in the lead up to resuming free movement of people in both directions.

”I welcome the support of and joint effort with the New Zealand Government to institute this safe travel corridor which will enable essential health, education, economic and social connections for the first time in many months for our people.”

To be eligible to enter New Zealand, people in the Cook Islands must not have been overseas in the past 14 days, must not have had contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case within the past 14 days, and must have maintained physical distancing at the airport from any person who did not arrive from the Cook Islands.

Public health officials would be undertaking random temperature checks of passengers on all flights arriving from the Cook Islands into New Zealand, while Auckland Airport would use a “safe travel path” to separate passengers from the Cook Islands from other arrivals.

Before returning to the Cook Islands, passengers would need to take a Covid test within 96 hours of their flight departing.

Air New Zealand said it would operate two flights per week, departing Rarotonga on Wednesdays and Saturdays using the airline’s A320 fleet.

The first flight would touch down in Auckland at 10.50am on January 21.