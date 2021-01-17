Two people flying from Auckland to Fiji test positive for Covid-19

New Zealand health officials are trying to learn more about the two travellers on an Auckland to Fiji flight who tested positive for Covid-19.

Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) announced the two new cases were detected during mandatory tests while the pair were in managed isolation in Nadi.

The two women, one aged 49 and the other 58, arrived on Air New Zealand flight NZ952 from New Zealand on December 24 last year.

But despite the two women transiting through Auckland, a spokesman from New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said there was “no additional risk” posed by the two cases.

However, he said the ministry was in contact with island nation’s health authority as it tried to gain more information about the risk and to offer assistance.

He said transiting passengers remain airside at the airport and border staff apply the same infection prevention and control procedures to them that they do to all passengers.

“It’s also important to note that any people who disembarked in Auckland from that flight and didn’t transit through, would’ve been taken to a managed isolation facility and would’ve completed their isolation period by now.”

Both women had been asymptomatic when they arrived in Fiji, and were “safely and hygienically” transferred to the isolation ward at the Lautoka hospital, the MHMS said in a statement.

The NZ MoH spokesman said while no information about CT value had yet been reported, given the lack of symptoms and the travel history, it was plausible that these were historic cases.

Following the standard infection prevention and control protocols, the Fijian frontline border and quarantine staff who were directly involved with the cases will be monitored and tested as necessary.

The small Pacific nation has only had 55 cases in total since their first case on March 19, 2020.

The last 34 of those have been discovered in border quarantine.