First quarantine-free flights from Rarotonga to New Zealand 'fairly full', Cook Islands Prime Minister says

Jacinda Ardern says a travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Islands is planned for the first quarter of 2021.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown says the first flights from the Cook Islands to New Zealand under the new one-way travel bubble will be packed with students, their family members, and people in need of long-delayed health checks.

Brown said that while the quarantine-free agreement has been “a long time” coming, “we’re very pleased that it is now commencing this week.

“There will be a lot of very grateful people that will be coming through to Auckland very soon,” he told The AM Show.

COOK ISLANDS TOURISM The travel bubble is one-way for now, with travellers from Cook Islands not requiring quarantine in New Zealand.

Brown said the first flights from Rarotonga to Auckland on Thursday, January 21 and Saturday, January 23 will be “fairly full”.

“We’ve got a year’s worth of people wanting to do medical check-ups – see their specialists. It coincides with the start of the school year, so we’ve got family members, we've got students heading to New Zealand for university or secondary school, and … others that will be coming over.”

Cook Islanders will be able to travel to New Zealand without having to quarantine upon arrival from Thursday, but New Zealanders will have to wait for a two-way agreement.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the airline had been encouraged by an increase in bookings after the one-way agreement was announced, particularly for January and February.

“The first couple of flights inbound are showing strength,” she said. “This is as expected as we bring the first wave of Cook Islanders that meet the bubble requirements into New Zealand quarantine-free. We see this as a really positive step towards a full two-way bubble with the Cook Islands.”

Brown said there are still things the New Zealand and Cook Islands governments need to finalise before the one-way travel bubble becomes two-way.

“We’ve made a commitment with the New Zealand Government to see about a two-way bubble allowing Kiwis to come to the Cook Islands for a break by the end of this first quarter. There are a number of things we are trying to finalise to ensure that any risk is mitigated against bringing Covid into the Cook Islands.”

Brown expects these “finer details” to be finalised “over the next month”.

The aim for the Cooks, he said, is “to provide assurance to our people that we are doing everything we can – firstly to prevent Covid coming in but also, if it does come in, what are the plans that we have to manage it and contain it”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Brown announced the one-way agreement on January 15 after months of speculation on when a travel bubble might open.

“Following confirmation of the Cook Islands’ Covid-free status, and the implementation of strict health and border protocols we are now in the position to resume quarantine-free travel for passengers from the Cook Islands into New Zealand,” Ardern said at the time.

Ardern said the Government would “take a phased approach to resuming two-way travel and will do so only once all safety protocols can be met”.

Two-way quarantine-free travel between the two countries was on track to resume within the first three months of the year, she said.

123RF Brown said he hoped the finer details of a two-way bubble would be finalised over the next month.

To be eligible to enter New Zealand, people in the Cook Islands must not have been overseas in the past 14 days, must not have had contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case within the past 14 days, and must have maintained physical distancing at the airport from any person who did not arrive from the Cook Islands.

Public health officials would be undertaking random temperature checks of passengers on all flights arriving from the Cook Islands into New Zealand, while Auckland Airport would use a “safe travel path” to separate passengers from the Cook Islands from other arrivals.

Before returning to the Cook Islands, passengers would need to take a Covid test within 96 hours of their flight departing.

Air New Zealand said it would operate two flights per week, departing Rarotonga on Wednesdays and Saturdays using the airline’s A320 fleet.

The first flight is set touch down in Auckland at 10.50am on January 21.