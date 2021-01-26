Jacinda Ardern outlines where Kiwis could travel in 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins give an update on the current Covid-19 community case and when vaccines are expected, during a post-Cabinet press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has outlined where Kiwis may be able to travel this year – and it’s looking likely most of the world will remain off-limits.

Ardern made the comments when revealing New Zealand’s first vaccines could be approved next week, with the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine due before the end of March. These will be used to vaccinate high-risk workers at the border. A mass vaccination campaign will most likely to begin in the middle of the year.

supplied The Government remains committed to pursuing travel bubbles with Australia and the Pacific, the prime minister says.

Ardern used a pre-prepared speech at her first post-Cabinet press conference of the year to dampen down any expectation that vaccine approvals and plans of a rollout would mean long-haul holidays could soon be on the cards.

“Given the risks in the world around us and uncertainty about the global rollout of the vaccine, we can expect our borders to be impacted for much of this year.”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Argument against a vaccine passport is growing internationally

* Jacinda Ardern answers questions about Covid-19 and quarantine in online video

* The trans-Tasman bubble is dead for now: here is what needs to happen instead



For borders to open, Ardern explained one of two things needed to happen. “We either need the confidence that being vaccinated means you don't pass Covid-19 on to others – and we don't know that yet – or we need enough of our population to be vaccinated and protected that people can safely re-enter New Zealand.”

Ardern added that both possibilities would take some time, saying: “Our team of 5 million worked too hard last year for us to risk any of the gains we've made.”

A breakthrough could come if it was proven vaccines stop transmission – but the World Health Organisation says it’s too early to tell if that’s the case.

The Government remains committed to travel bubbles in the region, Ardern said.

“We will continue to pursue travel bubbles with Australia and the Pacific, but the rest of the world simply poses too greater risk for our health and our economy.”

It's still hoped a Cook Islands travel bubble could begin by the end of March.

Ardern also revealed that a proposed Australian-wide trans-Tasman bubble is looking increasingly challenging, saying it may instead focus on state-by-state openings.