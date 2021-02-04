Interislander passengers power through a tonne of chicken

Interislander staff have dished up 4500 servings of butter chicken so far this summer.

It seems butter chicken is a crowd favourite for Interislander passengers, as new figures show more than 1000kg of chicken, or 4500 servings of butter chicken were sold during the months of December and January.

Passengers also ate and drank their way through 10,094 ice creams, 28,932 punnets of hot chips, 8925 hot breakfasts, 3942 ginger beers and 3509 packets of sushi.

But it's not just food keeping the crowed entertained, the “resident on-board magician” Nigel Kennedy has also produced 6200 balloon animals in that time too.

Despite this, Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said with New Zealand borders closed to overseas visitors, it was no surprise that passenger numbers for December and January were about 20 per cent down on the same period the previous year.

But that didn't stop New Zealanders enjoying their time on their “floating restaurant”, he said.

Rushbrook said their busiest day of the summer season was on January 3, with 6108 passengers travelling across the Cook Strait on the Interislander ferries.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Along with the more than 6100 passengers, the Interislander took their fury pets with them, nearly 7000 in total.

“It’s not just people and cars travelling with us,” he said.

“Over December and January, we safely carried nearly 7000 dogs across the strait," he said.

He said crews at Picton and Wellington terminals and on board ferries Aratere, Kaiarahi and Kaitaki had been doing a “great job of hosting passengers and showcasing our capital’s harbour, the expansive Cook Strait, and the Marlborough Sounds".

The season had also been busy for the Interislander production kitchen, based at Kaiwharawhara in Wellington, he said.

Over summer, the kitchen is open seven days and produces between 3500 and 5000 food items each day.

“Bulk batches of butter chicken are made from scratch and it continues to be our best-selling meal produced in the Kaiwharawhara kitchen," Rushbrook said.